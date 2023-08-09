Following last month’s military coup, the IPI global network today calls on the authorities in Niger to respect press freedom and the public’s right to access independent sources of news and information.

IPI has been closely following developments in Niger following the military coup d’état on July 26, 2023. The coup has already had a negative impact on press freedom. IPI spoke to several journalists in Niger who described an atmosphere of growing threats to journalist safety, including from members of the public who support the coup. Journalists also say that self-censorship is growing due to fear of reprisals against criticism of the military. Some newspapers have suspended print publication and turned to online publication for safety reasons.

There have also been instances of outright pressure on the media. On August 3, the military authorities suspended the operations of broadcasters France 24 and Radio France Internationale (RFI). The latter broadcast both in French as well as in Hausa and Fulfulde languages. The suspension of the two media outlets was condemned by several press defense groups, including the local press defense group, Maison de la Presse Niger, as a blatant violation of press freedom, and the rights of the public to access information. The suspension mirrored similar acts in Mali and Burkina Faso after military regimes overthrew democratically elected authorities.

According to reports, two journalists, Anne-Fleur Lespiaut and Stanislas Poyet working with TV5 Monde and Le Figaro, respectively, were verbally threatened while covering the public support for the junta. Local media outlets crews, such as Anafani and Bonfrey were reported targeted with attacks.

Further, the military authorities released a communiqué cautioning the public against using social media to publish messages that might “disrupt” social cohesion or public order. Journalists fear that criticizing the authorities online could make them potential targets for repression or arrest.

“Press freedom and access to information are fundamental human rights that remain crucial in the current post-coup environment and should be respected and promoted. Authorities in Niger must allow journalists and media to do their jobs”, IPI Africa Advocacy Lead Nompilo Simanje said. “IPI condemns Niger’s suspension of France 24 and Radio France International and calls for their immediate reinstatement.”