The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives, and leading journalists, strongly condemns the Israeli government’s decision to shut down Al Jazeera’s operations within the country. Enacted today by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s administration, this act represents a severe infringement on press freedom and a concerning move towards greater censorship in the country.

IPI strongly urges the Israeli government to reconsider this decision as its actions threaten the wider media landscape in Israel and the media’s ability to operate freely and without fear of reprisal. We call on Israel to uphold its international obligations to protect freedom of speech and to maintain a climate in which all journalists, whether domestic or foreign, can work without undue interference.

“Closing a major international broadcaster just days after World Press Freedom Day sends a stark and chilling message to all media in Israel,” said IPI Executive Director, Frane Maroević.

“Throughout its history, Israel has benefited from a robust and diverse media landscape. The decision to target Al Jazeera for its editorial positions or its coverage sends a chilling message to all media: critical coverage could lead to closure. This action not only undermines the democratic foundations of society, but also aligns Israel with those nations where media freedom is suppressed rather than celebrated.”

He added: “Al Jazeera and its correspondents have paid the highest price for reporting on the devastating humanitarian impact of this war. Instead of silencing the messenger, Israeli authorities must urgently address the killings, attacks, and threats against journalists in Gaza”.

Maroević also repeated IPI’s call on Israel to allow international media free and unfettered access to Gaza.

The conflict in Gaza has escalated the risks to journalists’ safety to unprecedented levels, with many media workers from Al Jazeera among the casualties. Notably, Al Jazeera freelancer Hamza Wael Dahdouh and contributor Mustafa Thuria were killed in Gaza this past January. In a separate incident in October, Al Jazeera correspondent Carmen Joukhadar was injured in an airstrike in southern Lebanon that also claimed the life of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah.