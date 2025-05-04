Free Media. Free World.

IPI is a global network of journalists defending media freedom and independent journalism wherever they are threatened.

WPFD 2025: Press freedom is essential for a freer and more secure world
World Press Freedom Day
Europe: Greece
New report: Media freedom in a state of emergency in Serbia
Media CaptureSLAPPsWorld Press Freedom Day
Europe: Greece
Register for the IPI World Congress and Media Innovation Festival 2025
IPI World Congress
Europe: Greece
New Media Incubator 2025: grants and training for early stage media
Media sustainability
Europe: Greece

Russia-Ukraine War

World Press Freedom Day

Climate Journalism

Digital Transition

SLAPPs

Journalist Safety

Media Capture

Disinformation
Since 1950, IPI has endured as the global forum for journalists and editors to discuss among themselves the challenges and opportunities of press freedom and the journalism that sustains democracy.
As journalism and media have been shaken by change, we’ve been supporting news leaders grappling with disruption, working with our network in defence of human rights, and identifying ways of strengthening journalists’ voices.
Untold threats against environmental journalists in Italy revealed in new case study
Climate JournalismDisinformation

Croatia: Weekly Novosti faces drastic funding cuts amid political pressure
Press Freedom

Local News Accelerator: Hrodna.life is rebuilding in exile
Media InnovationMedia sustainability

WPFD 2025: Defending democracy in Europe depends on defending media freedom
Journalist SafetyPress FreedomSurveillanceWorld Press Freedom Day

75 Years of Defending Press Freedom

2025 marks IPI’s 75th anniversary – a milestone in the fight to protect and defend journalism and press freedom around the globe. IPI was founded in 1950 by leading editors who believed that a free press would lead to a freer, better world. This year, at a time when journalism is under pressure worldwide, is a time for solidarity, collaboration, and reaffirming the essential value of public-interest journalism.

Read more about IPI’s history here – and join us to mark our 75th anniversary at the 2025 IPI World Congress in October.

05.05.2025 - 05.05.2025

Autocrats Unleashed: Defending Free Journalism Amid Rising Authoritarianism and Declining Accountability
12.05.2025 - 17.05.2025

Hostile Environment and Awareness Training (HEAT) for Journalists
21.02.2025

Ukraine: Three Years of Resistance
22.01.2025

Virtual Newsroom Visit to CLIP, Latin America

Climate journalism and disinformation: The floods in Valencia

MFRR in focus: The state of Poland’s public service media

Operation Overload: Draining fact-checkers’ resources

Belarus: will the tide ever turn on Lukashenko and the regime’s repression?
