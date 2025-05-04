75 Years of Defending Press Freedom

2025 marks IPI’s 75th anniversary – a milestone in the fight to protect and defend journalism and press freedom around the globe. IPI was founded in 1950 by leading editors who believed that a free press would lead to a freer, better world. This year, at a time when journalism is under pressure worldwide, is a time for solidarity, collaboration, and reaffirming the essential value of public-interest journalism.

Read more about IPI’s history here – and join us to mark our 75th anniversary at the 2025 IPI World Congress in October.