IPI monitoring of press freedom violations in May noted the escalation of attacks on journalists in Somalia. A total of 49 incidents of press freedom violations were documented across 18 countries with the highest number of incidents occurring in Somalia.

One example of such attacks took place on May 1, 2023 when three journalists – Zakariye Ahmed Muse and Mahad Hasan Abdi Tawakal, a reporter and a cameraman, respectively, for the Shabelle Media Network, and Abdirisak Mohamed Qoslaye, a cameraman from Universal TV – were physically manhandled and prevented from reporting on public health issues. According to the Somali Journalists Syndicate, the director of the sanitation department of the Banadir region, Mohamed Suudi ordered his guards to assault and obstruct the journalists from reporting.

In Lesotho, journalist Ralikonelo Joki was shot and killed on May 14 by unknown gunmen. Joki was reported to have been receiving threats on social media, including from members of the opposition party who accused him of siding with the ruling party. IPI called for a swift, independent and transparent investigation of this murder. To date, no arrest has been made in connection with the murder.

Cameroonian journalist Anye Nde Nsoh was also shot and killed on May 7, 2023 and separatist fighters claimed responsibility for his death. IPI demanded that the Cameroonian government demonstrate its commitment to the safety of journalists by rapidly bringing those responsible to account. Nsoh was the third journalist to be murdered in Cameroon this year.

IPI monitors and collects data on press freedom violations in Africa using a standardized methodology that categorizes violations across the following main categories: physical, verbal or online attacks; arrests and charges against journalists; surveillance of journalists; cases of censorship; laws and regulations that restrict the press freedom; and restriction on access to information. Data are further disaggregated by gender. Our monitoring and data collection activities are part of IPI’s wider Africa programme, which aims to defend press freedom and the safety of journalists in sub-Saharan Africa.