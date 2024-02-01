The IPI global network reiterates its call on Cameroonian authorities to launch a thorough and impartial investigation and hold accountable those responsible for the murder of journalist and commentator Jean Jacques Ola Bebe.

Ola Bebe was killed one year ago, on February 2, 2023, by unknown individuals in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital. His killing took place less than two weeks after the abduction and murder of another journalist, Martinez Zogo, on January 17. Ola Bebe was known as an outspoken radio commentator. He had discussed Zogo’s murder prior to his own killing.

After the killing, IPI called for an investigation. However, one year later, authorities in Cameroon are yet to issue a public statement on this case or provide information on the status of the investigation into his murder. Reports suggest that police may not have launched an investigation at all.

“In less than two weeks, two journalists, Martinez Zogo and Jean Jacques Ola Bebe, were assassinated in Cameroon. In both cases, authorities have not secured justice,” IPI Advocacy Director Amy Brouillette said.

“We reiterate our call on Cameroon to carry out a credible, thorough, and transparent investigation into the murders of Jean Jacques Ola Bebe and Martinez Zogo, determine the motive, and hold all those responsible – including the masterminds – to account. The impunity in these cases is a serious and ongoing threat to press freedom and journalist safety in Cameroon.”

In Zogo’s case, reports indicate that the Presidency of Cameroon ordered an investigation into that murder. Following the launch of the investigation, several suspects were arrested, including key powerful public figures, though the investigation continues and doubts have been raised after two judges working on the case were removed, as IPI reported this month. Ola Bebe’s case has received less attention from the authorities, and there is less information on what may have been the motive behind his killing.