The IPI global network is shocked and saddened by the killing of the prominent radio journalist Ralikonelo “Leqhashasha” Joki, on May 14, by unknown gunmen in Lesotho. We call on authorities to swiftly investigate this crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It is not yet clear if the journalist was targeted for his reporting, but his colleagues told IPI that they suspect his killing was linked to his work. Joki is regarded by colleagues as a fearless journalist who exposed political corruption.

Joki was receiving threats on social media and recently came under pressure after members of the opposition parties had also accused him of siding with the ruling party, Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), led by Prime Minister Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane.

Joki’s killing comes amid a wave of violence across Lesotho. The authorities responded by imposing an indefinite curfew from 10 PM to 4 AM.

Several rights groups and press defense groups, including MISA Lesotho, have condemned the killing, and called on the authorities to investigate. No arrest had been made as of yet.

‘’IPI is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Ralikonelo ‘Leqhashasha’Joki’ ”, Amy Brouillette, IPI Director of Advocacy, said. “We stand with other press freedom groups in calling for a swift, independent, and transparent investigation to determine if he was targeted for his work as a journalist. All those involved must be brought to justice.”’