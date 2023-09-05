IPI condemns the press freedom threats and violations that occurred before and after the elections and calls on the provisional government to ensure media freedom and independence.

epa10828741 Members of the security forces gesture to a driver, at a checkpoint in the streets of Akanda, Gabon, 30 August 2023. Members of the Gabonese army on 30 August announced on national television that they were canceling the election results and putting an end to Gabonese President Ali Bongo's regime, who had been declared the winner. EPA-EFE/STR

Following the coup d’état on August 30 in Gabon, the IPI global network calls on the military authorities to respect press freedom and allow the media and journalists access to sources of information and to work without fear and intimidation.

Ahead of the controversial general elections that led to the military coup d’état, IPI had also called on the government of now-deposed President Ali Odimba Bongo, to respect press freedom amid the elections.

Before the elections, the authorities had refused accreditation to foreign media outlets to enter the country and cover the elections. This includes a Cameroonian journalist, Sainclair Mazing of Cameroon Tribune, who was prevented from entering the country to cover the elections.

The authorities also imposed an internet shutdown after voting ended on August 26. The media regulator also temporarily suspended three France-based media outlets, Radio France Internationale, France24, and TV5Monde, from broadcasting in the country. However, both the suspension of the media outlets and the internet shutdown were lifted the following day.

“Media professionals are calling for the improvement of their working environment, greater freedom, access to information of public interest”, Rhonny Placide Obame Assoumou, director of the media group Super Star Médias. told IPI. ‘’The authorities must ensure that there is fairness in the allocation of state subsidies to privately owned media outlets, access to the advertising market is currently reserved for government media, and finally, the safety of journalists.”

Military takeovers of power have always posed challenges to press freedom. Recently, democratically elected governments were toppled across countries in West Africa, with several incidents of press freedom violations recorded in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

‘’Authorities in Gabon must ensure press freedom is respected and they must allow journalists access to public information’’, said Nompilo Simanje, IPI Africa Advocacy Lead. “Press freedom remains especially critical during what we hope will be a transition period to democracy in Gabon.”