Trust builds loyalty in the modern media economy. Learn how to put this into practice from media in Brazil and Sweden

The Outlook – IPI’s media innovation and sustainability newsletter – will focus on a different challenge to media practitioners in each issue, and explore how newsrooms around the world are approaching it. This week, we’re asking how to reach out to people that have become disengaged from the news.

We’re looking at how IPI network members in Brazil are rebuilding relationships with local communities by involving them directly in the fight against disinformation, and how reframing the question of ‘news avoidance’ can help you make your journalism more inclusive and effective.

The challenge: Disengaged audiences

In Brazil, where trust in news has been weakened by repeated attacks on the press from the former Bolsonaro regime, a new group of emerging media is rebuilding fractured relationships with the public. They’re doing this by working directly with members of communities that have traditionally been underserved by the media, involving these groups in the fight against disinformation.

And one more Brazilian journalism success story that has diversity at its heart: read an interview with the journalist whose podcasts retelling Brazil’s Black history have been downloaded over 650,000 times.

The solution: Target ‘news outsiders’

If we want to increase trust in news, we’re going to need to do some things differently. ‘News outsiders’ may be exactly the ones to help you figure out what, and how.

We’re borrowing this term ‘news outsiders’ from Schibsted’s Agnes Stenbom, who argues it’s more suitable than ‘news avoiders’, which puts the onus to change on the consumer rather than the media. At IPI’s Media Innovation Festival, Stenbom explained how her team at Schibsted spoke directly to people disengaged by the news (in this case, young residents of Stockholm’s outer suburbs) to co-create product ideas that would make the news more useful to their lives.

The results range from an AI therapist to help readers work through emotions related to the news, to platforms where locals could verify and respond to content about their community.

💡 The Takeaway: Sometimes, innovation needs to mean serving new people, not just the same people in new ways.

If you don’t know the current demographics of your audience, start there, and see where the gaps are. Once you know the gaps, brainstorm ways to get in touch with the groups you’re currently not reaching, which could start with an online survey or showing up at a community event.

Try to avoid assumptions – find out what these groups need from the media, and learn more about their lives so that you can identify how your news can serve them.

News from IPI’s Media Sustainability Team

