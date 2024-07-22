How are EU-based companies and Iranian manufacturers supporting Russia’s unprecedented drone warfare in Ukraine?

In the latest episode of IJ4EU Confidential, we uncover the chilling realities of drone warfare in Ukraine with one of the journalists behind a groundbreaking investigation into Russia’s drone supply chain, supported by IPI’s Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) fund.

Discover how Iranian-made kamikaze drones and European components are fueling Russia’s war efforts despite sanctions. Learn about the devastating impact of Shahed suicide drones on Ukrainian cities and the civilian toll of these relentless attacks.

Featuring journalist Sanjana Varghese, who worked on the investigation titled Russia’s War, Europe’s Burden.

The investigation explores the impact of drones on the battlefield and the changing nature of warfare. The conversation highlights the challenges faced during the investigation, such as navigating complex supply chains and ensuring the accessibility and relevance of the reporting.

The discussion also touches on the use of multimedia to enhance the storytelling and the potential future projects in this field.

