Shubham Mani Tripathi, a reporter for the Kampu Mail published from Kanpur district in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the neighbouring Unnao district on June 19. Tripathi had recently complained about threats he had received from a local politician and gangs engaged in illegal sand mining and land grab. Police are investigating the murder.
