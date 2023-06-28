Senegal must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Maty Ndaye Niang, and columnists Cheik Bara Ndiaye and Oustaz Assane Seck, the International Press Institute (IPI) said. Authorities must stop the legal harassment and detention of critical journalists and dissidents, and review and revise legal provisions detrimental to press freedom and freedom of expression.

Niang, who works with the investigative outlet Kéwoulo, was detained on May 16, and convicted on May 24, on six counts, including attempts to ‘’public security’’ and “usurpation of the function of a journalist’’. She was arrested after criticizing the government in a Facebook publication. She remains in detention.

In addition, two columnists are still behind bars in relation to their media publications. Cheikh Bara Ndiaye of Walfadjri TV, arrested and detained on June 4, 2023, after he published a statement with some suggestions, apparently not to the authorities’ liking, to end the current socio-political crisis. Oustaz Assane Seck of Sen TV was arrested and detained on June 7, 2023, after he declared in a video that there would be a public protest if Ousman Sonko, leader of an opposition party, was sentenced to prison. Seck made the declaration before a criminal court sentenced the politician on June 1, 2023, followed by public protest that was brutally repressed by security forces.

Pressure on press freedom and civil rights in Senegal has grown in recent months. Authorities recently shut down the internet to quell the public protest following the two-years prison term handed down to Ousman Sonko.

Authorities have been cracking down on journalists, critical media houses and dissidents who criticize the perceived government repression targeted at Sonko, or who report on anti-government protests. On June 1, the critical media house Walfradjri was suspended for 30 days, for the third time in the space of three months, over allegations of “irresponsible” coverage.

Before the arrest of the above- mentioned, two other journalists had been arrested and detained in Senegal. On May 24, 2023, Serigne Saliou Guèye, editor-in-chief of the privately-owned daily Yoor-Yoor, was arrested over allegations of contempt of court, illegal exercise of the journalism profession, and complicity in these acts. Pape Ndiaye of Walf TV was arrested and detained on March 3, 2023, after his media outlets published revelations about the court case involving the opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko.

Following pressure from media organizations, including planned actions by national media defense groups to protest against the deteriorating press freedom situation in the country, journalists Pape Ndiaye and Serigne Saliou Gueye, were released from prison on June 20, but under severe conditions that restrict their freedom of speech and movement.

“Authorities in Senegal must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Ndeye Maty Niang as well as columnists Cheikh Bara Ndiaye and Oustaz Assane Seck”, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen said. “Press freedom and critical voices are indispensable for any vibrant democracy.”

He added: “The IPI global network is deeply concerned about the ongoing press freedom backslide in Senegal. We call on the government of President Macky Sall to ensure journalists can do their work of informing the public freely and independently. Authorities must stop instrumentalizing the law to crack down on journalists and dissidents and must urgently revise legal provisions to prevent this abuse.”