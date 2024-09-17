Emilia Șercan, a Romanian investigative journalist and lecturer at the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences at the University of Bucharest. Image via PressOne

The International Press Institute (IPI) and a group of international organizations sent a letter to the Romanian authorities, calling on them to ensure a thorough, independent investigation into the case of journalist Emilia Șercan.





Open letter to

The General Prosecutor of Romania, Mr. Alex Florin Florența

The Prime Minister of Romania, Mr. Marcel Ciolacu

The Minister of Justice, Mrs. Alina Gorghiu

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Cătălin Predoiu

The Superior Council of the Magistracy

It’s been more than two years since personal photos of the investigative journalist Emilia Șercan were published online without her consent after she had made revelations about the plagiarised doctoral thesis of then-Prime minister. In early September this year, and, respectively, in April, the Bucharest Court of Appeal and the High Court of Cassation and Justice (H.C.C.J.) eventually overturned the prosecutors’ orders to close the investigations related to the Emilia Șercan, which yielded no result. We, the undersigned organisations, welcome these encouraging decisions and call on you to ensure, in accordance with your institutional attributions, that all judicial files concerning journalist Emilia Șercan are instructed independently and swiftly by the General Prosecutor’s Office, so that those responsible for the crimes committed against her are brought to justice.

The recent judicial decisions show what journalist Emilia Șercan has maintained from the very beginning: that these prosecution files were handled in an erroneous way, lacking objectivity and without any interest in pursuing the truth, ignoring Emilia Șercan’s procedural as well as professional rights.

Furthermore, the judges emphasize the link between the coordinated defamation campaign targeting the journalist, which may have also involved officers of the Romanian Police, and her public-interest journalistic investigations regarding the plagiarism committed by high-ranking officials. Moreover, they note that a potential “cover-up of the leak of the screen capture from the police, are of a particular gravity for the rule of law”[1].

We believe that the way in which the entire “kompromat” operation against Emilia Șercan was carried out, with the probable complicity of police officers, the Prosecutor’s Office, and high-ranking politicians, who contributed both to the violation of Emilia Șercan’s fundamental rights, as well as to the attempts to cover up these crimes, represents a major failure of Romania’s institutions in guaranteeing the rights of a journalist. It is symptomatic of the systemic deficiencies of the rule of law in Romania, compromised by political interests.

The recent judicial decisions reflect a dedication to law enforcement, professionalism, and concern for fundamental rights and for the public interest. We call on you to ensure that these principles of rule of law guide the further decisions in the files concerning the case of journalist Emilia Şercan.

Signed

Reporters without Borders

ActiveWatch

International Press Institute (IPI)

European Centre for Press and Media Freedom

OBC Transeuropa (OBCT)

Center for Independent Journalism

Free Press for Eastern Europe

Free Press Unlimited (FPU)

The Coalition for Women in Journalism

Centre for Public Innovation

Átlátszó Erdély

Funky Citizens

Centre for Legal Resources (CRJ)

Romanian Trade Union of Journalists MediaSind

Friends For Friends Foundation

Resource Center for Public Participation

APADOR-CH

Comunitatea Declic

Centrul pentru Politici Durabile Ecopolis

Agent Green

Initiative Group Civic Floreasca

Forum Apulum

Association Bankwatch Romania

Center for Media Investigations

Buletin de București

Misreport

Casa Jurnalistului

Snoop

Inquam Photos

PressOne

Info Sud-Est

Transtelex Newsroom

PaginaDeMedia Newsroom

Public Record

Context.ro

Dela0 .ro

Recorder Newsroom

HotNews

