The Freedom of Speech Award, presented by the International Press Institute (IPI) Finland National Committee, has been awarded to author, director, and journalist Elina Hirvonen. The award recognizes her dedicated, persistent, and unwavering work in promoting freedom of speech, social justice, diversity, and democracy—both in Finland and internationally.

The IPI Finland National Committee commends Hirvonen for addressing significant global issues such as peace, democracy, human and fundamental rights, and climate change through her work. Despite the monumental nature of these topics, she often approaches them through the lens of ordinary people.

In her acceptance speech, Hirvonen emphasized not only the importance of free expression but also its responsible use.

“This recognition is especially meaningful to me because the International Press Institute advocates for those who bravely exercise their right to free expression, even in the most challenging circumstances. Freedom of speech is a fundamental right that, when exercised, defends all other rights. Recently, I have been reflecting on the significance of freedom of speech in defending all other rights from a new perspective. Do I, as someone who can express my thoughts without fear, use my freedom of speech sufficiently to stand up for all rights that those in power are now severely undermining both in Finland and around the world? Do I use it actively enough to discuss whether political decisions that increase homelessness and child poverty in Finland are wise? Do I persistently advocate for the rights of women in Afghanistan and Iran, and speak out against the starving of Gaza civilians as a crime against humanity?”

Hirvonen does not shy away from difficult topics, as demonstrated by her artistic work, such as the 2017 documentary film Kiehumispiste (Boiling Point), which depicts xenophobia in Finland, and her personal activism, including her participation as an active discussion partner in the Sinimusta Liike (Blue-Black Movement) book club during Finland’s Independence Day in 2024. She also encourages her audiences—children, youth, and adults alike—to step out of their bubbles and view the world and fellow human beings from new perspectives. A recent example of this is the open reading group launched in February 2025 at Helsinki City Library Oodi. The group explores themes such as democracy, human rights, the environmental crisis, and the diverse Finnish society.

Hirvonen’s work reflects her belief that stories and encounters can change the world: where there is desire, there is hope.

The IPI Finland National Committee’s Freedom of Speech Award is presented annually to an individual or organization that has significantly advanced freedom of speech and press, supported journalistic work and media independence, and contributed to societal transparency. This is the fifth time the award has been bestowed.

The IPI Finland National Committee’s board members are Eero Hyvönen, Anne Leppäjärvi, Esa Mäkinen, Jussi Orell, and Krista Taubert.

For more information:

Anne Leppäjärvi, Chairperson of IPI Finland National Committee

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +358 40 488 7525