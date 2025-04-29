The International Press Institute (IPI) joins its partners in the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR) in strongly condemning the decision to charge Joakim Medin with terrorism related actions in addition to the insult charges that were used to justify his initial arrest.

Medin, whose first court hearing has been scheduled for April 30, now faces up to twelve years imprisonment if convicted of both indictments.

Since 19 March, over 13 journalists have been arrested and charged with different offences, with at least 12 journalists subjected to police violence. The situation has taken an unprecedented turn with Medin’s detention—marking a rare case where a foreign journalist has faced such charges. His treatment, mirroring that of Turkish journalists, signals a dangerous escalation in the government’s crackdown and serves as a clear warning to international media covering the country’s political unrest.

Medin, a regular contributor to the Swedish daily newspaper Dagens ETC and member of the Swedish Union of Journalists (SJF), was initially detained at Istanbul Airport on 27 March 2025, while traveling to cover protests following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. He was subsequently transferred to Silivri Prison.

The reason for his initial detention stemmed from a 2023 investigation by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding Medin’s alleged participation in a Stockholm protest where a puppet of President Erdoğan was hung by its feet. The allegations of Medin’s involvement were promptly denied by the protest organizers.

This incident is the basis for the charges of insulting the President that will be considered at his first hearing on 30 April at the 79th Criminal Court of First Instance in Ankara. The terrorism-related charges have been submitted to the Ankara 17th High Criminal Court, with the trial date still pending.

While the authorities stated that the detention is unrelated to his journalistic activities, the evidence cited against Medin consists primarily of his journalistic work, including social media posts, published articles, and books. His legal representative, MLSA co-director Veysel Ok, has emphasized that there is no concrete evidence beyond legitimate journalistic activities.

This case represents a further deterioration of press freedom in Turkey, where the authorities have intensified their crackdown on journalists. The broadcast regulator RTÜK has also imposed severe restrictions on media outlets, including broadcasting bans and threats to withdraw licenses.

The MFRR partners call for the immediate release of Joakim Medin and the dropping of charges against all of the journalists. We urge Turkish authorities to cease the criminalization of journalism under anti-terrorism laws and demand an end to the ongoing crackdown on press freedom and the harassment of journalists. Furthermore, we call on the international community to pressure Turkish authorities to end their systematic suppression of press freedom.

Signed by:

International Press Institute (IPI)

European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)

European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)

Free Press Unlimited (FPU)

Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa (OBCT)

This statement was coordinated by IPI as part of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), a Europe-wide mechanism which tracks, monitors and responds to violations of press and media freedom in EU Member States, Candidate Countries, and Ukraine. The project is co-funded by the European Commission.