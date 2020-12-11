New report explores wide-ranging effects of pandemic on press freedom

The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, today launched its new report Media Freedom in Europe in the Shadow of COVID-19.

The monitoring report presents a summary of the violations arising from the pandemic that IPI has documented throughout the year on its COVID-19 Press Freedom Tracker and through its reporting series by correspondents across Europe.



The report was officially launched at the webinar held by IPI and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF). Click here for more details on the speakers.



