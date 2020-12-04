Organized by the International Press institute (IPI) and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF)

Join the International Press Institute (IPI) and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) for the launch of IPI’s report on the impact of Covid-19 on journalism across Europe.

This report is based on the exhaustive monitoring of violations of media freedom arising from the pandemic documented by IPI’s Covid-19 Press Freedom Tracker and the reporting series ‘Media Freedom in the Shadow of Covid-19’ by IPI correspondents across Europe.

We will be joined by Meera Selva, one of the leading commentators and researchers on journalism across Europe and Ramona Strugariu, MEP for RENEW and a leading voice for media freedoms in the European Parliament.

The panel will be completed by Cristina Lupu, Executive Director of Centre for Investigative Journalism (CIJ) in Romania, which has been documenting the effects of the pandemic on press freedom, and Borut Živulovič a Slovenian photojournalist who was hospitalized in November after being assaulted while reporting anti-lockdown demonstrations in Ljubljana.

Speakers:

Meera Selva, Director of Journalists Fellowship programme, Reuters Institute, Oxford

Ramona Strugariu, MEP Romania RENEW

Cristina Lupu, Executive Director, Centre for Investigative Journalism (CIJ), Romania

Borut Živulovič, Photojournalist, Slovenia

Jamie Wiseman, Advocacy Officer, IPI

Moderator: Barbara Trionfi, Executive Director, IPI