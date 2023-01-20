The IPI global network is alarmed by reports that Mozambican journalist Rosario Cardoso was assaulted by local police on January 15. We call on authorities to conduct an independent and thorough investigation to determine the circumstances of this attack and ensure that all perpetrators are held fully accountable.

Cardoso was allegedly assaulted by police, who intercepted him on the road while he was walking home from work, according to reports. The incident occurred in Milange, in the Zambezia province in central Mozambique. According to Cardoso, the police first tried to extort money from him, which Cardoso refused. When they demanded to know why he was on the public highway at night, Cardoso explained that he worked as a journalist at a local radio station, Rádio Comunitária Thumbine, and was returning home at the end of his day. He then showed the police his radio uniform and identity card.

Following the assault, Cardoso sought treatment for his injuries at a local hospital and then filed a complaint with district police. Although initially refusing to register his complaint, the police have since opened an investigation.

“We urge authorities to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the attack on Rosario Cardoso to determine the circumstances of this incident”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “Violence against journalists in Mozambique, combined with impunity for these crimes, is unacceptable. Authorities must determine if Cardoso was intentionally targeted for his work as a journalist and ensure that those all involved in this attack are held accountable for this crime.”

The escalation of violence toward journalists in Mozambique, along with the culture of impunity for such attacks, was among the key concerns that IPI raised with authorities during a recent mission to the country in August 2022.