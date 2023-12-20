Authorities must demonstrate their commitment to press freedom, the safety of journalists, and fight against impunity for crimes against journalists by conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into the murder of journalist Joao Chamusse.

The IPI global network condemns the killing in Mozambique of prominent journalist João Chamusse, the editor-in-chief of the weekly online newspaper Ponto por Ponto. We call on the authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the motive and hold the killers to account.

On December 14, 2023, the body of Chamusse was found near his home in Catembe, a suburb of Maputo, the capital of Mozambique. According to the Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) in Mozambique, Chamusse was known for his criticism of poor governance and corruption under the Fremilo-led administration. He was also a commentator on Televisão Sucesso, a space he used to express disappointment about certain developments in the country, including allegations of fraud in municipal elections last October.

The police have arrested a suspect, Nelson Jone Mulanda, reported to have been Chamusse’s neighbor who was found with the deceased journalist’s clothes and a machete in his home. It is not yet clear what the motive could have bee. Reports also indicate that Chamusse’s telephone and laptop were missing.

Killed and enforced disappearance of journalists

The killing of Chamusse adds to the list of incidents of assault on journalists, including cases of enforced disappearance, in Mozambique. Several of these cases remained unresolved.

On April 7, 2020, journalist Ibraimo Mbaruco was kidnapped in Palma, in the region of Cabo Delgado. His whereabouts remain unknown. To date, no one has been held accountable for his disappearance.

On August 28, 2015, unknown assailants killed journalist Paulo Machava, editor-in-chief and senior investigative reporter for the Diario de Noticias news website. Up to date, nobody has been held accountable for the killing of the journalist.

IPI reiterates the call for a thorough investigation

Following the murder of Chamusse, the MISA chapter in Mozambique, on December 18, organized a peaceful march to the office of the attorney general and submitted a petition demanding a serious and in-depth investigation into the murder of the journalist Joao Chemusse.

“IPI stands in solidarity with MISA Mozambique and other press freedom organizations in calling on the office of the attorney general to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the murder of João Chamusse. Failure to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome murder before the law, will perpetrate impunity for crimes against journalists, not only in Mozambique, but also the rest of the region,” said Nompilo Simanje, IPI Advocacy and Partnerships Lead.

IPI reiterates our call to the responsible authorities to improve the media operating environment in Mozambique as highlighted in our Mozambique mission report, which followed a mission IPI carried out to the country in August 2022. Our report called on the government to take concrete steps to improve accountability for all reported cases of violence or intimidation of the press and human rights defenders, including by establishing clear and transparent procedures and mechanisms for investigating all reported attacks.