The Challenge

First, our greatest challenge was retaining talent. Being a small organization with limited resources, compensation for journalists is low. This means we have to hire young professionals, and it takes time to identify and develop talents. However, many of these talents leave after a short while, leaving us with gaps to fill. This has seen us experience a cycle of recruitment and training, which eventually led to us losing representation in some of the areas we cover.

The Solution

Through the Local News Accelerator, we looked at possibilities of partnering with local universities, where we can identify and train student journalists, to create a pool of local news contributors. We managed to design a program which would see Lake Region Bulletin develop a working formula with the learning institutions, develop a simple curriculum, and roll out the program.

The project would entail one training per year, targeting final-year students, and giving them the necessary skills to help them develop quality content from their localities that we serve.

This would help with building and sustaining our local audiences, as well as building a pool of skilled and experienced journalists that we can rely on. This program would also provide fresh graduates with a platform where they can publish and get exposed to real work in the media industry.

During our one-on-one coaching sessions, we highlighted staff turnover as one of our key challenges. With subsequent sessions, we brainstormed on the possible solutions and came up with the idea of working with local universities to build a pool of reporters who could plug in to help us with quality content. Our coach helped us to refine the idea and come up with a proposal on how to implement it. We therefore considered signing an MoU with local universities, developing a curriculum with them, and identifying final-year students for training and mentorship. Those picked would contribute content to the Lake Region Bulletin. Since we are yet to move to the implementation stage, we are open to the input of the target universities to come up with a workable curriculum and viable implementation strategy.

Many established media organizations focus on hiring journalists with notable profiles. This is however disadvantageous to the graduates who have not had the chance to apply their knowledge and develop their skills and portfolio, hence our project would make a great starting point for young professionals.

Through the program, Lake Region Bulletin also discovered the impact of new tools, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), creating journalistic content with mobile, and how we can equip our staff and contributors with relevant knowledge and skills to take advantage of such innovations.

Many audiences have become proactive, and they know what they want. The project provided us with an overview of how we can escalate audience engagement to make maximum impact with our stories.

What are Lake Region Bulletin’s plans for the future?

Our next step is to actualize our partnerships with local universities, to launch the training program. We see this as the launching pad for Lake Region Bulletin’s success in sustainable quality journalism.