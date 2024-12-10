Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

CC: Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy /

Vice President of the European Commission

CC: Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement

CC: Thomas Ossowski, EU Ambassador to Türkiye

Open Letter to the European Commission

Re: Urgent Need for EU Action to Oppose Türkiye’s “Agent of Influence” Bill

Dear President von der Leyen,

We are writing to express our profound concern regarding the proposed “agent of influence” bill which has been under consideration by the Turkish Parliament. This draft legislation, initially presented to the Turkish Parliament in November and expected to be reintroduced before the end of the year, represents a significant threat to fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression and association, press freedom, and the public’s right to information.

The bill introduces a new offense titled “committing a crime against the security or political interests of the state,” and stipulates that individuals who commit crimes in line with the interests of, or under the direction of, a foreign state or foreign organization, that are against the security and political interests of the Turkish state, will face increased prison terms of three to seven years. However, the bill’s vague language and failure to clearly define its terms, coupled with Türkiye’s lack of judicial independence, would enable courts to effectively treat government critics as spies.

The bill is the latest in a series of measures designed to suppress dissent, following the 2022 disinformation law that imposes censorship and punitive actions on journalists and platforms.

By tightening control over civic space, this bill moves Türkiye away from the EU’s democratic standards. The EU must make it clear that such steps are incompatible with the core values of democracy, transparency, and fundamental rights that the EU upholds.

In this context, we call on the European Commission to:

Publicly call on Türkiye to fully withdraw the bill: An official statement should emphasize the incompatibility of this legislation with democratic principles and the rule of law, and stress that any new legislation must align with international standards to protect freedom of expression, press freedom, and the legitimate activities of civil society.

An official statement should emphasize the incompatibility of this legislation with democratic principles and the rule of law, and stress that any new legislation must align with international standards to protect freedom of expression, press freedom, and the legitimate activities of civil society. Prioritize freedom of expression in EU-Türkiye relations: Ensure that press freedom and the protection of civil society remain central in all EU relations with Türkiye.

Ensure that press freedom and the protection of civil society remain central in all EU relations with Türkiye. Engage diplomatically and support civil society: Raise this matter at high-level dialogues with Türkiye, and maintain the EU’s commitment to civil society, human rights and freedom of expression in Türkiye.

This is a pivotal moment for the EU to demonstrate its commitment to democratic principles and human rights, not just within its borders but globally. Supporting the journalists, advocates, and citizens of Türkiye who champion freedom and accountability is both a moral imperative and a reinforcement of the EU’s foundational values.

We trust that the European Commission will respond swiftly and effectively to this urgent challenge.

Signed

International Press Institute (IPI)

Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)

Armãn PEN

ARTICLE 19 Europe

Articolo 21

Association of Journalists (GC)

Association for Monitoring Equal Rights (ESHİD)

Balkan Literary Herald (BLH)

Citizens’ Assembly – Turkey

Civil Rights Defenders (CRD)

Coalition For Women In Journalism (CFWIJ)

Croatian PEN

Çağdaş Hukukçular Derneği / Progressive Lawyers’ Association

Çanakkale Morpati Derneği

Danish PEN

Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG)

European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)

Foreign Media Association Turkey (FMA Turkey)

Freedom House

Genç Düşünce Enstitüsü

Hak İnisiyatifi Derneği

Human Rights Association (İHD)

Human Rights Agenda Association (İHGD)

IFEX

International Federation of Journalists (IFJ)

IPS Communication Foundation / Bianet (IPS/BIA)

Irish PEN/PEN na hÉireann

Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS)

Kadın Partisi

Kurdisch Enstîtu-Swîsre

Kurdish PEN

Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA)

Media and Migration Association (MMA)

Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa (OBCT)

PEN America

PEN Català

PEN Esperanto

PEN International

PEN Melbourne

PEN Malawi

PEN Québec

PEN Sydney

PEN Türkiye

P24 Platform for Independent Journalism

Progressive Journalists Association (PJA)

San Miguel PEN

Swedish PEN

South East Europe Media Organisation (SEEMO)

Truth Justice Memory Center

University Queer Research and LGBTI+ Solidarity Association (UniKuir)

Van STAR Women Association

Velvele Queer Media Collective

Vietnamese Abroad PEN

Yapay Gündem

This statement was produced by IPI as part of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), a Europe-wide mechanism which tracks, monitors and responds to violations of press and media freedom in EU Member States and candidate countries, funded by the European Commission.