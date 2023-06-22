IPI is opening applications to our Local News & Innovation Network, which brings together media innovators and local news professionals from every corner of the globe. At a time of unprecedented disruption in the media space, we’re building a community to help find creative solutions through knowledge sharing and innovation to achieve sustainability. Join us!

Our aim is to create spaces for media innovators, local news media and media startups from around the world to tell their stories, network, offer support, share, and learn from one another’s successes – and missteps.

There are a few different ways we’re doing that.

Firstly, through our Slack channel, which has over 100 members after a pilot phase. This is the place to ask questions, connect with like-minded people, share tips and generally talk about what is and isn’t working, from tools in your tech stack to ways of reaching new audiences.

Interested? You can apply to the Slack community here.

We also host virtual newsroom visits, giving members an inside look at how their peers are navigating shared challenges. Previous newsroom visits have explored success stories from The News Minute in India and The Continent in South Africa, and we’re currently planning the schedule for summer/autumn 2023.

In the future, we’ll be opening up opportunities for training and coaching to support your newsroom’s growth, and members of the network will be the first to hear about them.

The Local News & Innovation Network is open to people working in local news who are interested in media innovation, whatever your job title or seniority level. This includes those with editorial, tech, audience or product roles, and those in organizations whose work supports local journalism.

IPI’s Local News Network is supported by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.