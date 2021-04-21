IPI Report Launch: Around the corner, around the world

IPI Report: Around the corner, around the world

A global look at local news

Local news media: it’s one of the most important, but also most disrupted media sectors. It also happens to be one of the most innovative.



Managing local news through the digital transition is the biggest challenge for news media right now. And around the world, journalists are rising to that challenge by rethinking what journalism is and can be, centering their communities and building businesses to support this.

The IPI Global Network has been out and about talking to the journalists, editors and media builders across the world who are making this transition work in their community. We’ve written up what we’ve found out and have 10 big takeaways for you.

Join us when we launch our report and share some of the insights together with a few of the big local experiments, from the United States to India, from South Africa to Europe.

Speakers

* Sarah Alvarez, Founder and Editor, Outlier Media, USA

* Meera K, Co-founder and Editor, Citizen Matters, India

* Ragamalika Karthikeyan, Editor, The News Minute, India

* Jacqui Park, Head of Network Strategy and Innovation, IPI

What do we need from you?

If you’ve read this, you are probably on a similar journey. Be in touch at jpark[at]ipi.media and we’ll be in touch with you. The best way to tackle these big challenges is if we do it together.

Project supported by:

Read more about the project here.