The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, publishers and leading journalists for press freedom, has joined The Washington Post’s Press Freedom Partnership.

The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership is an ongoing initiative that aims to highlight organizations working vigilantly to promote press freedom and raise awareness of the rights of journalists worldwide.

“We are profoundly honored to join The Washington Post’s Press Freedom Partnership. For the past almost seven decades, IPI has worked to promote independent journalism and defend the right of the press to hold those in power accountable”, IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi said. “The battles we were able to win are those where journalists and news organizations joined forces in support of their shared values. As we witness increased authoritarian tendencies in many countries, the Press Freedom Partnership is needed more than ever.”

“The Post Press Freedom Partnership has more than doubled in membership size since we launched it in November 2018, providing a global platform for sharing the important work of organizations such as the International Press Institute and National Press Club”, Fred Ryan, publisher and CEO of The Post, said in a statement, referring to the Partnership’s two newest members. “We’ve seen international conversations sparked by partner messages published in The Post and regular engagement among Post readers who have shown great enthusiasm about bolstering press freedom worldwide. We look forward to continuing to raise awareness working with our growing group of partners.”

The Press Freedom Partnership additionally includes Committee to Protect Journalists, International Women’s Media Foundation, James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, One Free Press Coalition, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and Reporters Without Borders.

The Press Freedom Partnership today also launched a new Twitter account, @wppressfreedom. Click here to subscribe to the Partnership’s monthly e-mail newsletter.

The Washington Post is a media partner of IPI’s 2020 World Congress to be held September 10 to 12 at Columbia University in New York City. This year’s annual Congress will commemorate IPI’s 70th anniversary.