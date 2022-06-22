Hero and Pioneer awards to be presented at 2022 IPI World Congress in New York City

Exceptional courage and innovation in journalism deserve to be honoured and celebrated.

The International Press Institute (IPI) and International Media Support (IMS) are proud to announce the call for nominations for this year’s World Press Freedom Hero Award and the Free Media Pioneer Award.

Both awards will be presented during a special ceremony at IPI’s 2022 World Congress in New York City. Nominations must be received by 11 July (23:59 CEST).

The World Press Freedom Hero Award honours journalists who have made significant contributions to the promotion of press freedom, particularly in the face of great personal risk. Past recipients include Belarusian editor and free press advocate Yuliya Slutskaya, Angolan investigative journalist Rafael Marques, Syrian reporter Mazen Darwish, and renowned Mexican author Lydia Cacho. Other past recipients include Anna Politkovskaya, Katherine Graham, and Hrant Dink.

See all past World Press Freedom Hero Award recipients.

The annual Free Media Pioneer Award recognizes news or media organizations that have made innovations that have promoted news access or quality, or benefited journalists and the media community, thereby ensuring freer and more independent media in their country or region. Last year’s award was presented to Indian news outlet The Wire. Past recipients include Egyptian news website Mada Masr, the Philippines’s Rappler, Turkey’s Medyascope platform, and the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee.

See all Free Media Pioneer award recipients.

IPI and IMS welcome nominations from around the world for the 2022 awards. Please send your nomination to info@ipi.media or info@mediasupport.org with the subject line “World Press Freedom Hero nomination” or “Free Media Pioneer nomination” together with a brief description of the person or organization you are nominating.

Nominations for the World Press Freedom Hero Award must be individuals. Nominations for the Free Media Pioneer Award can be news outlets or other media-related organizations, including organizations that defend press freedom.

We look forward to your nominations!