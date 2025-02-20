The undersigned journalists, newsrooms, press freedom advocates, human rights defenders, and journalists’ organizations, call upon the Georgian authorities to immediately release veteran journalist Mzia Amaglobeli, who has been on hunger strike for five weeks since her arrest in early January.  

As of February 18, Mzia announced an end to the hunger strike after doctors warned that she faced an imminent threat to her life. 

On January 11, amid a government crackdown on pro-democracy protests, Mzia was arrested on  disproportionate charges of assaulting a police officer – a charge carrying up to seven years in prison – following an altercation with a police chief in Batumi. She has since been unjustly held in pre-trial detention where she decided to refuse food in protest against her mistreatment and against the wider crackdown in Georgia.

On February 4, Mzia was transferred to a hospital where doctors warned she would soon go into organ failure. The court hearing to review Mzia’s detention is  scheduled for March 4. 

Mzia faces a long rehabilitation to regain her health and must not be returned to prison. 

Mzia is the founder and director of Batumelebi and Netgazeti, two of Georgia’s most popular and respected online news portals covering corruption and abuse of power. Throughout her career, Mzia has shown exemplary courage and a steadfast commitment to defending democratic values, press freedom, and journalists’ rights.

Mzia’s arrest comes during a brutal suppression of the democracy protests and escalating attacks against independent journalists.

Mzia sent the following message from her prison cell:

“These processes have been unfolding over the past year and are embedding themselves into our daily lives as a dictatorship. Freedom is far more valuable than life, and it is at stake. Fight before it is too late […] I will not bow to this regime. I will not play by its rules.”

The Georgian authorities must release Mzia immediately, drop the disproportionate charges against her, and conduct an independent investigation into the allegations of mistreatment against her.

We stand by Mzia Amaglobeli, her colleagues at Batumelebi and Netgazeti, and all independent journalists of Georgia.

This statement was initiated by the International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists. You can sign the statement as an individual or as an organization.

You can add your signatures here.

Signed: 

Organizations:

Signed: 

Organizations:

  1. International Press Institute (IPI) 
  2. Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa (OBCT)
  3. European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)
  4. European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)
  5. Free Press Unlimited (FPU)
  6. Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
  7. International Federation for Human Rights 
  8. Media Diversity Institute Global
  9. Society of Journalists (TD), Poland
  10. Justice for Journalists Foundation
  11. National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Ukraine
  12. Journalists Union of Serbia / SINOS, Serbia
  13. Association of Journalists of Kosovo (AGK), Kosovo
  14. Independent Trade Union of Journalists and Media Workers (SSNM), North Macedonia
  15. The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ), Belarus
  16. Association of Journalists (GCD), Türkiye
  17. The  Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics
  18. Trade Union of Croatian Journalists (TUCJ), Croatia
  19. Center for Media, Information and Social Research (CMIS), Georgia
  20. Independent Journalists’ Association of Serbia (IJAS), Serbia
  21. Hungarian Press Union (HPU), Hungary
  22. Studio Monitor (Georgia)
  23. Association luxembourgeoise des journalistes professionnels (ALJP), Luxembourg
  24. Association of Polish Journalists (SDP), Poland
  25. Independent Association of Georgian Journalists (IAGJ), Georgia
  26. South East Europe Media Organisation (SEEMO) 
  27. Transparency International Georgia (TIG)
  28. Granski sindikat kulture, umetnosti i medija ,,Nezavisnost“ (GS KUM  “Nezavisnost”), Serbia
  29. Maisi News (Georgia)  
  30. TV PIRVELI – (GEORGIA)
  31. Agrupación de Periodistas FSC-CCOO, Spain
  32. Media Diversity Institute  (MDI)
  33. Reporters without Borders (Reporters sans frontières)
  34. Muwatin Media Network 
  35. Media Ombudsman (Georgia)
  36. Institute for Reporters Freedom and Safety (IRFS)
  37. Media April (Georgia)
  38. Public Record (Romania) 
  39. Media and Journalism Research Center (MJRC)
  40. Caucasus Open Space (Georgia)
  41. Asociacja Human Constanta International
  42. IFEX
  43. PumaPodcast, Philippines
  44. Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS)
  45. The Fix Media
  46. Human Rights Center (HRC), Georgia
  47. Syndicat National des Journalistes (SNJ), France
  48. Journalists’ and Media Workers’ Union (JMWU), Russia 
  49. Formula TV, Georgia 
  50. Media Voice 
  51. Rights Georgia
  52. Journalist’s Network for Gender Equality
  53. Global Bar Magazine, Sweden
  54. Civil.ge, Georgia
  55. Voxeurop.eu
  56. Association of European Journalists (AEJ), France
  57. Georgian Alliance of Regional Broadcasters
  58. Journalism Resource Center
  59. TOK TV
  60. Progressive Journalists Association (PJA), Türkiye 
  61. Journalists’ Union of Athens Daily Newspapers (JUADN), Greece 
  62. Association des Journalistes professionnels (AJP), Belgium
  63.  Georgiannews / Mtis Ambebi
  64. Swedish Union of Journalists (SJF), Sweden
  65. Icelandic Union of Journalists (BI), Iceland
  66. Norwegian Union of Journalists (NJ), Norway
  67. Media Diversity Institute Western Balkans
  68. Journalists About Journalism, (jaj.gr)
  69. Danish Union of Journalists (DJ), Denmark
  70. Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), Türkiye
  71. Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN), Bosnia and Herzegovina
  72. Estonian Association of Journalists (EAL), Estonia
  73. Women in Media NGO, Ukraine 
  74. European Journalism Training Association (EJTA), Belgium
  75. Index on Censorship
  76. Association of European Journalists (AEJ)
  77. Association of European Journalists (AEJ), Bulgaria
  78. MEDIA-CENTER UA, Ukraine
  79. I-VIN.INFO, Ukraine
  80. IMS (International Media Support), Denmark 
  81. ARTICLE 19 Europe 
  82. Fnsi – Federazione nazionale della Stampa italiana (Italy)
  83. The Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS)
  84. Oštro, a center for investigative journalism in the Adriatic region, Slovenia

 

Individuals:

  1. Scott Griffen, Executive Director, International Press Institute (IPI) 
  2. Oliver Money-Kyrle, Head of European Advocacy, International Press Institute (IPI)
  3. Teona Sekhniashvili, Europe Network & Advocacy Officer, International Press Institute (IPI) 
  4. Zeyneb Gültekin, Türkiye Programme Coordinator, International Press Institute (IPI) 
  5. Damla Tarhan Durmuş, Türkiye FOI Project Coordinator, International Press Institute (IPI) 
  6. Ronja Koskinen, Press Freedom Officer, International Press Institute  (IPI)
  7. Eero Lassila, Helsingin Sanomat Foundation Fellow, International Press Institute (IPI) 
  8. Dumitrita Holdis, Europe Programme Manager, International Press Institute (IPI)
  9. Karol Łuczka, Eastern Europe Advocacy Lead, International Press Institute (IPI)
  10. Dinara Satbayeva, Communications Officer, International Press Institute (IPI)
  11. Alina Cristea, Innovation Projects Officer, International Press Institute (IPI)
  12. Javier Luque, Head of Digital Media and Online Safety, International Press Institute (IPI)
  13. Grace Linczer, Membership and Engagement Manager, International Press Institute (IPI)
  14. Ryan Powell, Head of Innovation, International Press Institute (IPI)
  15. Gabriela Manuli, Director of Special Projects, International Press Institute (IPI)
  16. Timothy Large, Director of Independent Media Programmes, International Press Institute (IPI)
  17. Moreta Bobokhidze, Eurasia Program Officer, Civil Rights Defenders
  18. Irakli Vachiberadze, “info imereti”
  19. Anne Leppäjärvi, Degree Director, Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences 
  20. Alina Toropova, Journalists-in-Residence Programme Manager, ECPMF
  21. Ena Bavčić, EU Advocacy Officer, ECPMF
  22. Elena Rodina, Coordinator, Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), ECPMF
  23. Patrick Peltz, Monitoring and Research Officer, ECPMF
  24. Andreas Lamm, Managing Director, ECPMF 
  25. Gürkan Özturan, Monitoring Officer, ECPMF
  26. Luc Steinberg, Head of Operations, Media Diversity Institute Global
  27. Dejan Gligorijević, Journalists Union of Serbia / SINOS member of EFJ / IFJ
  28. Yusuf Kanlı, Vice-Chair, Association of Journalists, Türkiye 
  29. Cristi Godinac, president Romanian Union of Journalists MediaSind
  30. Sari Taussi, Member of BREG/EFJ, Union of Journalists in Finland
  31. Renate Schroeder, Director, EFJ
  32. Ricardo Gutiérrez, EFJ General Secretary
  33. Maja Sever, EFJ president
  34. Renate Gensch, Member of FREG/EFJ, dju in ver.di, Germany
  35. Krzysztof Bobinski, board member, Society of Journalists (Warsaw)
  36. Lia Chakhunashvili, The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, Executive Director (Georgia)
  37. Maya Metskhvarishvili, Editor at the Studio Monitor, Georgia
  38. Ekaterine Basilaia, Director, Center for Media, Information and Social Research (CMIS)
  39. Khatia Lomidze, The  Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, Editor at the Mediachecker, (Georgia)
  40. Boris Sajaia, Journalist at the Mediachecker, The  Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, (Georgia)
  41. Ninia Kakabadze,  Mediachecker, The  Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, (Georgia)
  42. Natalia Vakhtangashvili, Journalist, Media Project Coordinator at Transparency International Georgia
  43. Tinatin Zazadze, Editor et the “samkhretis karibche” sknews.ge (Georgia)
  44. Gulo Kokhodze, Samkhretis Karibche” sknews.ge ( Georgia)
  45. Vladimer Chkhitunidze, Journalist at Radio “Marneuli”, (Georgia)
  46. Tiko Davadze, Journalist at Radio “Marneuli”, (Georgia)
  47. Kamila Mamedova, Director, Radio “Marneuli” (Georgia)
  48. Nino Zuriashvili, Editor at the Studio Monitor, Georgia
  49. Roger Infalt, Secretary general of the luxembourgish Press Council, board member of the luxembourgish association of professional  journalists (Luxembourg)
  50. Mariusz Pilis, vice president of the Association of Polish Journalists (SDP)
  51. Jolanta Hajdasz, president of the Association of Polish Journalists (SDP)
  52. Irma Dimitradze, Journalist, Gazeti Batumelebi
  53. Die Morina van Uijtregt, Journalist, Netherlands/Kosovo
  54. Zviad Pochkhua, IAGJ President
  55. Janusz Wiertel, Society of Journalists (Warsaw)
  56. Dorota Nygren, Society of Journalists(Warsaw)
  57. Darko Šper,  Granski sindikat kulture, umetnosti i medija ,,Nezavisnost“ (The (Branch) Trade Union for Culture, Art and Media “Nezavisnost”), Serbia
  58. Kathy Kiely, Lee Hills Chair in Free Press Studies, Missouri School of Journalism
  59. Erol Önderoğlu, Press freedom advocate, Türkiye 
  60. Edik Baghdasaryan, Editor in Chief, Hetq, Armenia
  61. Nana Biganishvili, Editor at the Studio Monitor, Georgia
  62. Maria Laura Franciosi, Ossigeno.info
  63. István Kulcsár
  64. Tomasz Milkowski, SDRP, Poland
  65. Rinat Tuhvatshin, Kloop, Kyrgyzstan
  66. Anna Kapushenko, Kloop, Kyrgyzstan
  67. Lika Zakashvili, Editor in chief at the Publika, Georgia
  68. Krzysztof Dowgird Society of Journalists (Warsaw)
  69. Małgorzata Bonikowska Society of Journalists (Warsaw) Canada
  70. Andrzej Zimowski Society of Journalists (Warsaw)
  71. Katarzyna Wyszomierska (Warsaw)
  72. Siromani Dhungana, Chairperson,  Democracy Media Network, Nepal 
  73. Galina Sidorova, journalist, co-founder, Community of Investigative Journalists – Foundation 19/29, Russia-Czech Republik 
  74. Natia Kapanadze – Media Lawyer, Human Rights Defender
  75. Alex Raufoglu, State Department Correspondent, Turan News Agency
  76. Wahid Bhat,  Environment editor, and Co-founder, Ground Report, India 
  77. Jan Keulen, journalist
  78. Mamuka Andguladze, Chair of Media Advocacy Coalition (Georgia)
  79. Emilia Șercan, investigative journalist, Romania
  80. Olena Cherniavska, EU Advocacy, IRFS
  81. Annia Ciezadlo, Investigations Editor, The Public Source (Beirut, Lebanon)
  82. José Luis Benítez, journalist (El Salvador)
  83. Stavroula Poulimeni, journalist, Alterthess.gr, (Greece)
  84. Khatia Ghoghoberidze (Media April)
  85. Nina Shengelia, Policy Leader Fellow, European University Institute
  86. Lukas Diko, Editor-in-chief, Investigative center of Jan Kuciak, Slovakia
  87. Marius Dragomir, Director, Media and Journalism Research Center (MJRC)
  88. Markus Drechsler, Editor, Menschen & Rechte, Austria
  89. Ehsan Ahmed Sehar, President Rural Media Network Pakistan
  90. Ijaz Ahmed Khan, Editor Daily Nawa-I-AhmedpurSharqia, Pakistan
  91. Nouneh Sarkissian, Managing Director, Media Initiatives Center, Armenia
  92. Carlos Dada, Editor in Chief, El Faro (Central America)
  93. Annette Rose, Journalist, dju in ver.di, Germany
  94. Mohamed Ibrahim, President Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS)
  95. Arzu Geybulla, journalist, freelance
  96. Petr Oralek, Czech News Agency (Czech Republic)
  97. Lika Antadze (Chai Khana Media)
  98. Ginko Kobayashi （Freelance for Japanese media）
  99. Ucha Nanuashvili (former Public Defender of Georgia)
  100. Salome Ugulava, journalist, Formula TV 
  101. Lukas Burnar, Executive Director, Medienhaus andererseits, Austria
  102. Joanna Grotkowska (Society of Journalists) , Warsaw, Polish Radio
  103. Vladimer Mkervalishvili, Media and Communication Expert, Professor
  104. Teresa Di Mauro, journalist, freelance
  105. Mariam Gersamia, Chair of Media Voice
  106. Nata Koridze, Managing Editor, Civil.ge 
  107. Gian-Paolo Accardo, executive editor, Voxeurop.eu
  108. Nino Baindurashvili, News Writer, Civil.ge
  109. Andreï Jvirblis, freelance journalist
  110. Sergey Burtsev, KubanNovosti
  111. Olga Proskurnina, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Republic.ru
  112. Ekaterina Biyak, Activatika
  113. Natia Kuprashvili – Head of PhD Mass Communication Program, TSU. Journalism Resource Center
  114. Nina Kheladze – TOK TV Director
  115. Konstantinos  Alexopoulos 
  116. Laura Gogoladze, Editor in chief at the Chemi Kharagauli, Georgia
  117. Josh LaPorte, Media Diversity Institute Global
  118. Gela Mtivlishvili, editor, journalist, Georgiannews / Mtis Ambebi
  119. Noémi Martini, journalist at HVG (Hungary)
  120. Ekaterina Kotrikadze, TV Rain, News director and Anchor
  121. Tikhon Dzyadko, TV Rain, Editor-in-Chief
  122. Milica Pesic, Media Diversity Institute (MDI)
  123. Georgia Thanou
  124. Aristeidis Georgiou
  125. Argyro Giannoudaki (Greece)
  126. Thimios Kakos , Freelance Journalist 
  127. Tatiana Capodistria, Greek retired journalist
  128. Alexander Chritina Kopsini, secretary general of Panhellenic Federation of Journalists Unions
  129. Marina Drakatou, journalist, Private Insurance Monthly, privateinsurance.gr
  130. Kostas Nikolakopoulos
  131. Şebnem Arsu, journalist, Türkiye 
  132. Eleni Voultsidou, journalist, Greece
  133. Michalis Sifakis, journalist, Greece
  134. Fotis Raisis (Greece)
  135. Xanthidis Pantelis, Journalist, Athens, Greece
  136. Maria Nikolaidou, Journalist, Athens. Greece
  137. Christos Michalopoulos, Athens.Greece 
  138. Chrysa Liangou, Journalist, Athens. Greece
  139. Hatzis Dimitris journalist athens Greece
  140.  Eleftheria Alavanou, journalist, Athens, Greece 
  141.  Nicholas Tsimpidas – Journalist, Greece 
  142. Helen Belli, Journalist, Athens, Greece
  143. Alexis Vakis, journalist, Athens, Greece
  144. Alexia Svolou Journalist athens Greece
  145. Andreas Ch. Panagopoulos, journalist, Athens, Greece
  146. Vasileios Tzimtsos, journalist, Greece
  147. Konstantin Vorovich, Journalist, Discours.io
  148. Espen Brynsrud, Head of Department, Oslo Norway
  149. Katerina Oikonomakou, journalist, Athens, Greece
  150. Nikos Sakellariou
  151. Teona Tskhomelidze, journalist, Executive Director of Media Voice 
  152. Alexander Kapsylis journalist, Athens, Greece
  153. Angeliki Boubouka, journalist, Athens, Greece
  154. Espen Leirset, Editor-in-Chief, Norway
  155. Lazaros Kokosis, journalist, Athens, Greece
  156. Igoumenidi Teti journalist Athens Greece
  157. Katja Alexander, journalist
  158. Jenny Panteli,  journalist GREEK VOICE FLORIDA – ODYSSEY TV KANADA
  159. Andrei Kaganskikh, independent journalist
  160. Katerina Fikari, journalist, Greece
  161. Ilia Papaspyrou, journalist, Greece
  162. Ivana Jelača, Media Diversity Institute Western Balkans
  163. Nikos Kiaos, journalist Athens Greece
  164. Thanasis G. Kappos journalist & teacher at media studies, Athens, Greece
  165. Milka Tadic Mijovic, President, Centre for Investigative Journalism of Montenegro
  166. Christos Michaelides Journalist, Athens, Greece.
  167. Karali Athina Journalist, Athens, Greece.
  168. Nikos Theodorakis, Nick Theodorakis, Journalist, Athens, Greece
  169. Nikos A. Konstantopoulos, newspaper KATHIMERINI
  170. Georgia Mylonaki, journalist, Athens, Greece 
  171. Theodwros Manikas, Athens, Greece
  172. Pannagiotis Votsis, journalist, Greece
  173. Sissy Alonistiotou, journalist, Greece
  174. Mirsini Grigori, Athens, Greece
  175. Tigkiris Michael, journalist, Greece
  176. Zoltán Sipos, editor-in-chief and manager of Átlátszó Erdély
  177. AndreRoth, German Journalist Federation DJV
  178. Milorad Ivanovic, editor in chief, BIRN Serbia#
  179. Nora Ralli, journalist, The Journalist Journal/2020mag.gr/ect
  180. Lina Stefanou, editor-in-chief of NOMAS magazine   
  181. Erato Giannakoudi editor Athens
  182. Nikos Langadinos, journalist, Greece
  183. David Omarov, Invisible rainbow of Turkmenistan
  184. Yannis Alexiou, journalist, Greece
  185. Maria Syrrou, journalist / actress, Greece
  186. Argiro Morou, Journalist, Greece
  187. Kyriaki Fyntanidou, Greece
  188. Annita Triantafyllopoulou Journalist
  189. Natalie Sablowski, Journalist, Süddeutsche Zeitung, Germany
  190. Antonis Papavomvolakis, journalist, Greece
  191. Giolada Koubli journalist, Athens Greece 
  192. Dimitris Papadimitriou, journalist, Greece   
  193. Satik Seyranyan, president of the Union of Journalists of Armenia, editor-in-chief o” (168.am)
  194. Katerina Koutselaki, tovima.gr
  195. 195. Nontas Chaldoupis, businessdaily.gr
  196. 196- Bülent Mumay, journalist, Turkey
  197. Victor Korb, DO-info, news agency 
  198. Bilio Tsoukala Journalist Greece
  199. Frederik Obermaier, Director of paper trail media, Germany
  200. Nina Komninou, Greece
  201. Dimitris Tsipouras, Journalist Greece
  202. Tatyana Khlestunova, independent journalist, Khabarovsk
  203. Ia Kldiashvili (IMS)
  204. Irina Nedeva, journalist, Bulgaria
  205. Colette Wahlqvist, International Media Support
  206. Vineet Malik, Founder and Editor In Chief, The Revelation, India
  207. Zerva Effi, editor ERT
  208. Tasoula Karaiskaki, editor, newspaper Kathimerini
  209. Abdalle Mumin, Secretary General of Somali Journalists Syndicate
  210. Rebecca Harms, Vice Chair – ECPMF
  211. Mogens Blicher Bjerregård, Chair – ECPMF
  212. Pablo Aiquel, secretary general of national union of journalists CGT – (SNJ-CGT) France
  213. Miriam Țepeș-Handaric, freelance journalist
  214. Vasili Ivanov-chikovani, news anchor, Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB)