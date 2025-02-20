The undersigned journalists, newsrooms, press freedom advocates, human rights defenders, and journalists’ organizations, call upon the Georgian authorities to immediately release veteran journalist Mzia Amaglobeli, who has been on hunger strike for five weeks since her arrest in early January.

As of February 18, Mzia announced an end to the hunger strike after doctors warned that she faced an imminent threat to her life.

On January 11, amid a government crackdown on pro-democracy protests, Mzia was arrested on disproportionate charges of assaulting a police officer – a charge carrying up to seven years in prison – following an altercation with a police chief in Batumi. She has since been unjustly held in pre-trial detention where she decided to refuse food in protest against her mistreatment and against the wider crackdown in Georgia.

On February 4, Mzia was transferred to a hospital where doctors warned she would soon go into organ failure. The court hearing to review Mzia’s detention is scheduled for March 4.

Mzia faces a long rehabilitation to regain her health and must not be returned to prison.

Mzia is the founder and director of Batumelebi and Netgazeti, two of Georgia’s most popular and respected online news portals covering corruption and abuse of power. Throughout her career, Mzia has shown exemplary courage and a steadfast commitment to defending democratic values, press freedom, and journalists’ rights.

Mzia’s arrest comes during a brutal suppression of the democracy protests and escalating attacks against independent journalists.

Mzia sent the following message from her prison cell:

“These processes have been unfolding over the past year and are embedding themselves into our daily lives as a dictatorship. Freedom is far more valuable than life, and it is at stake. Fight before it is too late […] I will not bow to this regime. I will not play by its rules.”

The Georgian authorities must release Mzia immediately, drop the disproportionate charges against her, and conduct an independent investigation into the allegations of mistreatment against her.

We stand by Mzia Amaglobeli, her colleagues at Batumelebi and Netgazeti, and all independent journalists of Georgia.

This statement was initiated by the International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists. You can sign the statement as an individual or as an organization.

International Press Institute (IPI) Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa (OBCT) European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) Free Press Unlimited (FPU) Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) International Federation for Human Rights Media Diversity Institute Global Society of Journalists (TD), Poland Justice for Journalists Foundation National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Ukraine Journalists Union of Serbia / SINOS, Serbia Association of Journalists of Kosovo (AGK), Kosovo Independent Trade Union of Journalists and Media Workers (SSNM), North Macedonia The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ), Belarus Association of Journalists (GCD), Türkiye The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics Trade Union of Croatian Journalists (TUCJ), Croatia Center for Media, Information and Social Research (CMIS), Georgia Independent Journalists’ Association of Serbia (IJAS), Serbia Hungarian Press Union (HPU), Hungary Studio Monitor (Georgia) Association luxembourgeoise des journalistes professionnels (ALJP), Luxembourg Association of Polish Journalists (SDP), Poland Independent Association of Georgian Journalists (IAGJ), Georgia South East Europe Media Organisation (SEEMO) Transparency International Georgia (TIG) Granski sindikat kulture, umetnosti i medija ,,Nezavisnost“ (GS KUM “Nezavisnost” ), Serbia Maisi News (Georgia) TV PIRVELI – (GEORGIA) Agrupación de Periodistas FSC-CCOO, Spain Media Diversity Institute (MDI) Reporters without Borders (Reporters sans frontières) Muwatin Media Network Media Ombudsman (Georgia) Institute for Reporters Freedom and Safety (IRFS) Media April (Georgia) Public Record (Romania) Media and Journalism Research Center (MJRC) Caucasus Open Space (Georgia) Asociacja Human Constanta International IFEX PumaPodcast, Philippines Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) The Fix Media Human Rights Center (HRC), Georgia Syndicat National des Journalistes (SNJ), France Journalists’ and Media Workers’ Union (JMWU), Russia Formula TV, Georgia Media Voice Rights Georgia Journalist’s Network for Gender Equality Global Bar Magazine, Sweden Civil.ge, Georgia Voxeurop.eu Association of European Journalists (AEJ), France Georgian Alliance of Regional Broadcasters Journalism Resource Center TOK TV Progressive Journalists Association (PJA), Türkiye Journalists’ Union of Athens Daily Newspapers (JUADN), Greece Association des Journalistes professionnels (AJP), Belgium Georgiannews / Mtis Ambebi Swedish Union of Journalists (SJF), Sweden Icelandic Union of Journalists (BI), Iceland Norwegian Union of Journalists (NJ), Norway Media Diversity Institute Western Balkans Journalists About Journalism, (jaj.gr) Danish Union of Journalists (DJ), Denmark Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), Türkiye Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN), Bosnia and Herzegovina Estonian Association of Journalists (EAL), Estonia Women in Media NGO, Ukraine European Journalism Training Association (EJTA), Belgium Index on Censorship Association of European Journalists (AEJ) Association of European Journalists (AEJ), Bulgaria MEDIA-CENTER UA, Ukraine I-VIN.INFO, Ukraine IMS (International Media Support), Denmark ARTICLE 19 Europe Fnsi – Federazione nazionale della Stampa italiana (Italy) The Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) Oštro, a center for investigative journalism in the Adriatic region, Slovenia

