The undersigned journalists, newsrooms, press freedom advocates, human rights defenders, and journalists’ organizations, call upon the Georgian authorities to immediately release veteran journalist Mzia Amaglobeli, who has been on hunger strike for five weeks since her arrest in early January.
As of February 18, Mzia announced an end to the hunger strike after doctors warned that she faced an imminent threat to her life.
On January 11, amid a government crackdown on pro-democracy protests, Mzia was arrested on disproportionate charges of assaulting a police officer – a charge carrying up to seven years in prison – following an altercation with a police chief in Batumi. She has since been unjustly held in pre-trial detention where she decided to refuse food in protest against her mistreatment and against the wider crackdown in Georgia.
On February 4, Mzia was transferred to a hospital where doctors warned she would soon go into organ failure. The court hearing to review Mzia’s detention is scheduled for March 4.
Mzia faces a long rehabilitation to regain her health and must not be returned to prison.
Mzia is the founder and director of Batumelebi and Netgazeti, two of Georgia’s most popular and respected online news portals covering corruption and abuse of power. Throughout her career, Mzia has shown exemplary courage and a steadfast commitment to defending democratic values, press freedom, and journalists’ rights.
Mzia’s arrest comes during a brutal suppression of the democracy protests and escalating attacks against independent journalists.
Mzia sent the following message from her prison cell:
“These processes have been unfolding over the past year and are embedding themselves into our daily lives as a dictatorship. Freedom is far more valuable than life, and it is at stake. Fight before it is too late […] I will not bow to this regime. I will not play by its rules.”
The Georgian authorities must release Mzia immediately, drop the disproportionate charges against her, and conduct an independent investigation into the allegations of mistreatment against her.
We stand by Mzia Amaglobeli, her colleagues at Batumelebi and Netgazeti, and all independent journalists of Georgia.
This statement was initiated by the International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists. You can sign the statement as an individual or as an organization.
You can add your signatures here.
Organizations:
- International Press Institute (IPI)
- Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa (OBCT)
- European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)
- European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)
- Free Press Unlimited (FPU)
- Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
- International Federation for Human Rights
- Media Diversity Institute Global
- Society of Journalists (TD), Poland
- Justice for Journalists Foundation
- National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Ukraine
- Journalists Union of Serbia / SINOS, Serbia
- Association of Journalists of Kosovo (AGK), Kosovo
- Independent Trade Union of Journalists and Media Workers (SSNM), North Macedonia
- The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ), Belarus
- Association of Journalists (GCD), Türkiye
- The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics
- Trade Union of Croatian Journalists (TUCJ), Croatia
- Center for Media, Information and Social Research (CMIS), Georgia
- Independent Journalists’ Association of Serbia (IJAS), Serbia
- Hungarian Press Union (HPU), Hungary
- Studio Monitor (Georgia)
- Association luxembourgeoise des journalistes professionnels (ALJP), Luxembourg
- Association of Polish Journalists (SDP), Poland
- Independent Association of Georgian Journalists (IAGJ), Georgia
- South East Europe Media Organisation (SEEMO)
- Transparency International Georgia (TIG)
- Granski sindikat kulture, umetnosti i medija ,,Nezavisnost“ (GS KUM “Nezavisnost”), Serbia
- Maisi News (Georgia)
- TV PIRVELI – (GEORGIA)
- Agrupación de Periodistas FSC-CCOO, Spain
- Media Diversity Institute (MDI)
- Reporters without Borders (Reporters sans frontières)
- Muwatin Media Network
- Media Ombudsman (Georgia)
- Institute for Reporters Freedom and Safety (IRFS)
- Media April (Georgia)
- Public Record (Romania)
- Media and Journalism Research Center (MJRC)
- Caucasus Open Space (Georgia)
- Asociacja Human Constanta International
- IFEX
- PumaPodcast, Philippines
- Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS)
- The Fix Media
- Human Rights Center (HRC), Georgia
- Syndicat National des Journalistes (SNJ), France
- Journalists’ and Media Workers’ Union (JMWU), Russia
- Formula TV, Georgia
- Media Voice
- Rights Georgia
- Journalist’s Network for Gender Equality
- Global Bar Magazine, Sweden
- Civil.ge, Georgia
- Voxeurop.eu
- Association of European Journalists (AEJ), France
- Georgian Alliance of Regional Broadcasters
- Journalism Resource Center
- TOK TV
- Progressive Journalists Association (PJA), Türkiye
- Journalists’ Union of Athens Daily Newspapers (JUADN), Greece
- Association des Journalistes professionnels (AJP), Belgium
- Georgiannews / Mtis Ambebi
- Swedish Union of Journalists (SJF), Sweden
- Icelandic Union of Journalists (BI), Iceland
- Norwegian Union of Journalists (NJ), Norway
- Media Diversity Institute Western Balkans
- Journalists About Journalism, (jaj.gr)
- Danish Union of Journalists (DJ), Denmark
- Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), Türkiye
- Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN), Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Estonian Association of Journalists (EAL), Estonia
- Women in Media NGO, Ukraine
- European Journalism Training Association (EJTA), Belgium
- Index on Censorship
- Association of European Journalists (AEJ)
- Association of European Journalists (AEJ), Bulgaria
- MEDIA-CENTER UA, Ukraine
- I-VIN.INFO, Ukraine
- IMS (International Media Support), Denmark
- ARTICLE 19 Europe
- Fnsi – Federazione nazionale della Stampa italiana (Italy)
- The Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS)
- Oštro, a center for investigative journalism in the Adriatic region, Slovenia
Individuals:
- Scott Griffen, Executive Director, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Oliver Money-Kyrle, Head of European Advocacy, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Teona Sekhniashvili, Europe Network & Advocacy Officer, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Zeyneb Gültekin, Türkiye Programme Coordinator, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Damla Tarhan Durmuş, Türkiye FOI Project Coordinator, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Ronja Koskinen, Press Freedom Officer, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Eero Lassila, Helsingin Sanomat Foundation Fellow, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Dumitrita Holdis, Europe Programme Manager, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Karol Łuczka, Eastern Europe Advocacy Lead, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Dinara Satbayeva, Communications Officer, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Alina Cristea, Innovation Projects Officer, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Javier Luque, Head of Digital Media and Online Safety, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Grace Linczer, Membership and Engagement Manager, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Ryan Powell, Head of Innovation, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Gabriela Manuli, Director of Special Projects, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Timothy Large, Director of Independent Media Programmes, International Press Institute (IPI)
- Moreta Bobokhidze, Eurasia Program Officer, Civil Rights Defenders
- Irakli Vachiberadze, “info imereti”
- Anne Leppäjärvi, Degree Director, Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences
- Alina Toropova, Journalists-in-Residence Programme Manager, ECPMF
- Ena Bavčić, EU Advocacy Officer, ECPMF
- Elena Rodina, Coordinator, Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), ECPMF
- Patrick Peltz, Monitoring and Research Officer, ECPMF
- Andreas Lamm, Managing Director, ECPMF
- Gürkan Özturan, Monitoring Officer, ECPMF
- Luc Steinberg, Head of Operations, Media Diversity Institute Global
- Dejan Gligorijević, Journalists Union of Serbia / SINOS member of EFJ / IFJ
- Yusuf Kanlı, Vice-Chair, Association of Journalists, Türkiye
- Cristi Godinac, president Romanian Union of Journalists MediaSind
- Sari Taussi, Member of BREG/EFJ, Union of Journalists in Finland
- Renate Schroeder, Director, EFJ
- Ricardo Gutiérrez, EFJ General Secretary
- Maja Sever, EFJ president
- Renate Gensch, Member of FREG/EFJ, dju in ver.di, Germany
- Krzysztof Bobinski, board member, Society of Journalists (Warsaw)
- Lia Chakhunashvili, The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, Executive Director (Georgia)
- Maya Metskhvarishvili, Editor at the Studio Monitor, Georgia
- Ekaterine Basilaia, Director, Center for Media, Information and Social Research (CMIS)
- Khatia Lomidze, The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, Editor at the Mediachecker, (Georgia)
- Boris Sajaia, Journalist at the Mediachecker, The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, (Georgia)
- Ninia Kakabadze, Mediachecker, The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, (Georgia)
- Natalia Vakhtangashvili, Journalist, Media Project Coordinator at Transparency International Georgia
- Tinatin Zazadze, Editor et the “samkhretis karibche” sknews.ge (Georgia)
- Gulo Kokhodze, Samkhretis Karibche” sknews.ge ( Georgia)
- Vladimer Chkhitunidze, Journalist at Radio “Marneuli”, (Georgia)
- Tiko Davadze, Journalist at Radio “Marneuli”, (Georgia)
- Kamila Mamedova, Director, Radio “Marneuli” (Georgia)
- Nino Zuriashvili, Editor at the Studio Monitor, Georgia
- Roger Infalt, Secretary general of the luxembourgish Press Council, board member of the luxembourgish association of professional journalists (Luxembourg)
- Mariusz Pilis, vice president of the Association of Polish Journalists (SDP)
- Jolanta Hajdasz, president of the Association of Polish Journalists (SDP)
- Irma Dimitradze, Journalist, Gazeti Batumelebi
- Die Morina van Uijtregt, Journalist, Netherlands/Kosovo
- Zviad Pochkhua, IAGJ President
- Janusz Wiertel, Society of Journalists (Warsaw)
- Dorota Nygren, Society of Journalists(Warsaw)
- Darko Šper, Granski sindikat kulture, umetnosti i medija ,,Nezavisnost“ (The (Branch) Trade Union for Culture, Art and Media “Nezavisnost”), Serbia
- Kathy Kiely, Lee Hills Chair in Free Press Studies, Missouri School of Journalism
- Erol Önderoğlu, Press freedom advocate, Türkiye
- Edik Baghdasaryan, Editor in Chief, Hetq, Armenia
- Nana Biganishvili, Editor at the Studio Monitor, Georgia
- Maria Laura Franciosi, Ossigeno.info
- István Kulcsár
- Tomasz Milkowski, SDRP, Poland
- Rinat Tuhvatshin, Kloop, Kyrgyzstan
- Anna Kapushenko, Kloop, Kyrgyzstan
- Lika Zakashvili, Editor in chief at the Publika, Georgia
- Krzysztof Dowgird Society of Journalists (Warsaw)
- Małgorzata Bonikowska Society of Journalists (Warsaw) Canada
- Andrzej Zimowski Society of Journalists (Warsaw)
- Katarzyna Wyszomierska (Warsaw)
- Siromani Dhungana, Chairperson, Democracy Media Network, Nepal
- Galina Sidorova, journalist, co-founder, Community of Investigative Journalists – Foundation 19/29, Russia-Czech Republik
- Natia Kapanadze – Media Lawyer, Human Rights Defender
- Alex Raufoglu, State Department Correspondent, Turan News Agency
- Wahid Bhat, Environment editor, and Co-founder, Ground Report, India
- Jan Keulen, journalist
- Mamuka Andguladze, Chair of Media Advocacy Coalition (Georgia)
- Emilia Șercan, investigative journalist, Romania
- Olena Cherniavska, EU Advocacy, IRFS
- Annia Ciezadlo, Investigations Editor, The Public Source (Beirut, Lebanon)
- José Luis Benítez, journalist (El Salvador)
- Stavroula Poulimeni, journalist, Alterthess.gr, (Greece)
- Khatia Ghoghoberidze (Media April)
- Nina Shengelia, Policy Leader Fellow, European University Institute
- Lukas Diko, Editor-in-chief, Investigative center of Jan Kuciak, Slovakia
- Marius Dragomir, Director, Media and Journalism Research Center (MJRC)
- Markus Drechsler, Editor, Menschen & Rechte, Austria
- Ehsan Ahmed Sehar, President Rural Media Network Pakistan
- Ijaz Ahmed Khan, Editor Daily Nawa-I-AhmedpurSharqia, Pakistan
- Nouneh Sarkissian, Managing Director, Media Initiatives Center, Armenia
- Carlos Dada, Editor in Chief, El Faro (Central America)
- Annette Rose, Journalist, dju in ver.di, Germany
- Mohamed Ibrahim, President Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS)
- Arzu Geybulla, journalist, freelance
- Petr Oralek, Czech News Agency (Czech Republic)
- Lika Antadze (Chai Khana Media)
- Ginko Kobayashi （Freelance for Japanese media）
- Ucha Nanuashvili (former Public Defender of Georgia)
- Salome Ugulava, journalist, Formula TV
- Lukas Burnar, Executive Director, Medienhaus andererseits, Austria
- Joanna Grotkowska (Society of Journalists) , Warsaw, Polish Radio
- Vladimer Mkervalishvili, Media and Communication Expert, Professor
- Teresa Di Mauro, journalist, freelance
- Mariam Gersamia, Chair of Media Voice
- Nata Koridze, Managing Editor, Civil.ge
- Gian-Paolo Accardo, executive editor, Voxeurop.eu
- Nino Baindurashvili, News Writer, Civil.ge
- Andreï Jvirblis, freelance journalist
- Sergey Burtsev, KubanNovosti
- Olga Proskurnina, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Republic.ru
- Ekaterina Biyak, Activatika
- Natia Kuprashvili – Head of PhD Mass Communication Program, TSU. Journalism Resource Center
- Nina Kheladze – TOK TV Director
- Konstantinos Alexopoulos
- Laura Gogoladze, Editor in chief at the Chemi Kharagauli, Georgia
- Josh LaPorte, Media Diversity Institute Global
- Gela Mtivlishvili, editor, journalist, Georgiannews / Mtis Ambebi
- Noémi Martini, journalist at HVG (Hungary)
- Ekaterina Kotrikadze, TV Rain, News director and Anchor
- Tikhon Dzyadko, TV Rain, Editor-in-Chief
- Milica Pesic, Media Diversity Institute (MDI)
- Georgia Thanou
- Aristeidis Georgiou
- Argyro Giannoudaki (Greece)
- Thimios Kakos , Freelance Journalist
- Tatiana Capodistria, Greek retired journalist
- Alexander Chritina Kopsini, secretary general of Panhellenic Federation of Journalists Unions
- Marina Drakatou, journalist, Private Insurance Monthly, privateinsurance.gr
- Kostas Nikolakopoulos
- Şebnem Arsu, journalist, Türkiye
- Eleni Voultsidou, journalist, Greece
- Michalis Sifakis, journalist, Greece
- Fotis Raisis (Greece)
- Xanthidis Pantelis, Journalist, Athens, Greece
- Maria Nikolaidou, Journalist, Athens. Greece
- Christos Michalopoulos, Athens.Greece
- Chrysa Liangou, Journalist, Athens. Greece
- Hatzis Dimitris journalist athens Greece
- Eleftheria Alavanou, journalist, Athens, Greece
- Nicholas Tsimpidas – Journalist, Greece
- Helen Belli, Journalist, Athens, Greece
- Alexis Vakis, journalist, Athens, Greece
- Alexia Svolou Journalist athens Greece
- Andreas Ch. Panagopoulos, journalist, Athens, Greece
- Vasileios Tzimtsos, journalist, Greece
- Konstantin Vorovich, Journalist, Discours.io
- Espen Brynsrud, Head of Department, Oslo Norway
- Katerina Oikonomakou, journalist, Athens, Greece
- Nikos Sakellariou
- Teona Tskhomelidze, journalist, Executive Director of Media Voice
- Alexander Kapsylis journalist, Athens, Greece
- Angeliki Boubouka, journalist, Athens, Greece
- Espen Leirset, Editor-in-Chief, Norway
- Lazaros Kokosis, journalist, Athens, Greece
- Igoumenidi Teti journalist Athens Greece
- Katja Alexander, journalist
- Jenny Panteli, journalist GREEK VOICE FLORIDA – ODYSSEY TV KANADA
- Andrei Kaganskikh, independent journalist
- Katerina Fikari, journalist, Greece
- Ilia Papaspyrou, journalist, Greece
- Ivana Jelača, Media Diversity Institute Western Balkans
- Nikos Kiaos, journalist Athens Greece
- Thanasis G. Kappos journalist & teacher at media studies, Athens, Greece
- Milka Tadic Mijovic, President, Centre for Investigative Journalism of Montenegro
- Christos Michaelides Journalist, Athens, Greece.
- Karali Athina Journalist, Athens, Greece.
- Nikos Theodorakis, Nick Theodorakis, Journalist, Athens, Greece
- Nikos A. Konstantopoulos, newspaper KATHIMERINI
- Georgia Mylonaki, journalist, Athens, Greece
- Theodwros Manikas, Athens, Greece
- Pannagiotis Votsis, journalist, Greece
- Sissy Alonistiotou, journalist, Greece
- Mirsini Grigori, Athens, Greece
- Tigkiris Michael, journalist, Greece
- Zoltán Sipos, editor-in-chief and manager of Átlátszó Erdély
- AndreRoth, German Journalist Federation DJV
- Milorad Ivanovic, editor in chief, BIRN Serbia#
- Nora Ralli, journalist, The Journalist Journal/2020mag.gr/ect
- Lina Stefanou, editor-in-chief of NOMAS magazine
- Erato Giannakoudi editor Athens
- Nikos Langadinos, journalist, Greece
- David Omarov, Invisible rainbow of Turkmenistan
- Yannis Alexiou, journalist, Greece
- Maria Syrrou, journalist / actress, Greece
- Argiro Morou, Journalist, Greece
- Kyriaki Fyntanidou, Greece
- Annita Triantafyllopoulou Journalist
- Natalie Sablowski, Journalist, Süddeutsche Zeitung, Germany
- Antonis Papavomvolakis, journalist, Greece
- Giolada Koubli journalist, Athens Greece
- Dimitris Papadimitriou, journalist, Greece
- Satik Seyranyan, president of the Union of Journalists of Armenia, editor-in-chief o” (168.am)
- Katerina Koutselaki, tovima.gr
- 195. Nontas Chaldoupis, businessdaily.gr
- 196- Bülent Mumay, journalist, Turkey
- Victor Korb, DO-info, news agency
- Bilio Tsoukala Journalist Greece
- Frederik Obermaier, Director of paper trail media, Germany
- Nina Komninou, Greece
- Dimitris Tsipouras, Journalist Greece
- Tatyana Khlestunova, independent journalist, Khabarovsk
- Ia Kldiashvili (IMS)
- Irina Nedeva, journalist, Bulgaria
- Colette Wahlqvist, International Media Support
- Vineet Malik, Founder and Editor In Chief, The Revelation, India
- Zerva Effi, editor ERT
- Tasoula Karaiskaki, editor, newspaper Kathimerini
- Abdalle Mumin, Secretary General of Somali Journalists Syndicate
- Rebecca Harms, Vice Chair – ECPMF
- Mogens Blicher Bjerregård, Chair – ECPMF
- Pablo Aiquel, secretary general of national union of journalists CGT – (SNJ-CGT) France
- Miriam Țepeș-Handaric, freelance journalist
- Vasili Ivanov-chikovani, news anchor, Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB)