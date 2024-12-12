epa11761270 A supporter of the Georgian opposition holds a Georgian flag during a protest in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, 06 December 2024. Thousands of pro-EU activists continue their protests in the Georgian capital against the country's ruling party decision to suspend accession talks with the European Union (EU) until the end of 2028. EPA-EFE/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI

We, members of the IPI global network and IPI’s Central and Eastern Europe independent media network, strongly condemn the targeted, deliberate, and often brutal attacks on journalists by state security forces and private individuals during the current wave of protests in Georgia. The protests were sparked by the government’s decision announced on November 28 that Georgia would halt its EU membership negotiations until the end of 2028.

In these dark times for press freedom and democracy in Georgia, we stand in full support of the courageous journalists who continue their vital work of informing the public despite an incredibly hostile and dangerous environment. Their work is indispensable—not only for informing Georgia’s public, but also the world, of the unfolding events.

Journalists have been viciously beaten, verbally assaulted, threatened, and detained. Their equipment has been confiscated and destroyed, and their work repeatedly obstructed. At the same time, government smear campaigns to discredit independent journalism have continued unabated.

According to local media freedom organizations, since November 28, at least 90 journalists have faced physical assault, verbal abuse, or obstruction as police violently dispersed the protests. Most of the injured journalists represent independent and government-critical outlets based in the capital, Tbilisi.

This unprecedented assault on the media in Georgia comes amid a rapid deterioration of press freedom and a broader scaling back of democratic freedoms in the country. Over the past few months, the media environment has become increasingly hostile and dangerous, as legal and institutional tools have been weaponized to harass and curtail critical voices.

Despite these grave circumstances, we are inspired by the bravery and resilience of Georgia’s free media. Your work is vital, and your courage is an inspiration to us. Once again, we stand in full solidarity with you.

