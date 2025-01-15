The IPI global network calls for the release of veteran Georgian journalist and IPI member Mzia Amaglobeli, who has been ordered to remain in pre-trial detention after being arrested on January 12. An outspoken regime critic, Amaglobeli faces charges of assaulting a police officer — carrying up to seven years in prison — following an altercation with Batumi Police Chief Irakli Dgebuadze. The police also detained Batumelebi camera operator and photographer Guram Murvanidze while he was covering a rally. He was later sentenced to eight days of administrative detention.

Amaglobeli’s arrest comes in the context of rapidly escalating harassment and attacks against independent journalists in Georgia. IPI calls on the Georgian authorities to drop the disproportionate charges against Amaglobeli, release her immediately, and end all harassment of Batumelebi and its staff. The IPI global network stands in solidarity with Batumelebi journalists and all other independent reporters working to keep the Georgian public informed.

Amaglobel is the founder and director of Batumelebi, one of Georgia’s most popular and respected online news portals and which often covers corruption and abuse of power involving public officials. Despite attacks, threats, and pressure, Amaglobeli and Batumelebi have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to journalistic independence and integrity. In 2023, Batumelebi was shortlisted for the IPI-IMS Free Media Pioneer Award for its dedication to independent quality journalism.

Prior to Amaglobeli’s arrest, the editor-in-chief of Batumelebi, Eter Turadze, was harassed by Batumi Police Chief Irakli Dgebuadze. Batumelebi has repeatedly reported on and exposed alleged human rights violations under Dgebuadze.

Amaglobeli was first arrested on January 11 on an administrative offense after putting a sticker about an upcoming general strike on the wall at the entrance of a police station. Upon her release, she was speaking with her supporters outside the police station when police began to arrest a number of her supporters. This led to an altercation between Amaglobeli and Dgebuadze, during which Amaglobeli is accused of having slapped Dgebuadze. She was then arrested for violating Article 353(1) of the Georgian Criminal Code (“Assault on a police officer, a special penitentiary service employee, or another public official or institution”), a serious offense that can carry a punishment of 4 to 7 years imprisonment.

According to Transparency International Georgia, video of the incident shows that the slap was “symbolic and lacked sufficient force to cause harm,” and therefore does not meet the standard of seriousness to be charged under the criminal code.

On Tuesday, the Batumi City Court granted the prosecution’s request to keep Amaglobeli in pretrial detention, despite Amaglobeli’s defence offering to cover bail, sparking demonstrations by journalists and calls by the diplomatic community for her immediate release. Amaglobeli’s defence team has said there is no justification for her pre-trial detention.

In a separate case, the Batumi City Court sentenced Guram Murvanidze, a camera operator and photographer with Batumelebi, to eight days of administrative detention. Murvanidze was detained by police on January 12 while covering a protest. The prosecution accused him of disobeying a lawful order from law enforcement officers.