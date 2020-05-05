The International Press Institute (IPI) joined ten other media freedom and journalist rights groups in a letter to Malta’s Attorney General calling for the formation of a Joint Investigation Team with Europol to assist in the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, killed by a car bomb on October 16, 2017.

Read the letter below

_____

Dr. Peter Grech,

Attorney General,

Office of the Attorney General,

The Palace,

Republic Street,

Valletta, VLT 2000

CC:

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Věra Jourová, Vice-President for Values and Transparency

Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of Europol

Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice

May 5, 2020

Re: Invitation for Europol Joint Investigation Team (murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia)

Dear Attorney General,

We the undersigned press freedom organizations are writing to request that you invite the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) to provide further support to legal proceedings in relation to the October 2017 murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

We remain deeply concerned that legal proceedings around the murder have not yet delivered full justice for Caruana Galizia or her family.

Europol’s involvement could provide valuable support and help secure a successful result in the case. In Slovakia, Europol assistance was praised for its contribution to the legal proceedings in the case of murdered journalist Jan Kuciak.

The call to invite Europol was made, along with other recommendations, by the European Parliament’s Rule of Law Monitoring Group. New leadership in Malta has led to expectations that both the recommendations in the December 2019 European Parliament Resolution, as well as the 2018 Venice Commission Report, will be delivered. Europol’s strengthened support can also contribute to addressing these. We also hope that Europol could help facilitate legal proceedings, including improving the cooperation of the Maltese authorities with all foreign jurisdictions and enabling better access to information.

The Maltese authorities have a new opportunity to demonstrate that justice will be delivered for Caruana Galizia and her family by requesting that Europol immediately establish a Joint Investigation Team. By delivering justice in this important case, the Maltese authorities will demonstrate that no one in Malta is above the law and that journalists will be protected.

Sincerely,

Article 19

Association of European Journalists

Committee to Protect Journalists

European Centre for Press and Media Freedom

Free Press Unlimited

IFEX

Index on Censorship

International Press Institute

PEN International

Reporters without Borders

Scottish Pen