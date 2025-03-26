Accelerator project focus

By the time we joined the IPI Local News Accelerator, we felt stuck. We knew our stories mattered, but we weren’t reaching our target audience of underserved communities in the way we needed to. We weren’t engaging them as well as we could. And we hadn’t stepped back to ask a fundamental question: What does this audience segment really need from us?

The accelerator gave us the space to figure that out. We realised that the challenge wasn’t just about scaling OurHealth. It was about making sure we were telling the right stories in the right ways. We started thinking differently about what community journalism could look like and how we could make it stronger.

Our approach to the accelerator was to first learn, process, develop tools and systems, and then apply. We haven’t got to the implementation stage yet, but we’re almost there!

The first step is to bring structure back to OurHealth. We created a user needs survey for CJs, and have set up a schedule for monthly training workshops, not just in health reporting, but in multimedia storytelling, data journalism, and tackling misinformation. We want to create an environment where they feel supported, where they have the skills and confidence to pitch consistently.

Going back to the user-needs model

Community engagement had always been a priority, but we weren’t doing it in a way that was sustainable. It was ad-hoc and inconsistent. The accelerator helped us step back and see that engagement doesn’t have to be a huge, resource-heavy effort. We developed a practical, structured way to do information needs assessments in the communities we serve.

One of the biggest shifts was learning to say no. We used to spend time debating whether a story fit our mission. That was time wasted. We developed a simple rubric so that both our staff reporters and community journalists know exactly what to pitch and why. It’s a work in progress, but it’s already making our editorial focus much sharper.

We had already been exploring the user-needs model, but it hadn’t quite landed. We started firmly encouraging it—we want it to be intuitive. The rubric makes it easier for reporters to think about how a single story could take different forms to reach different audiences. Instead of just publishing an article, we now look at how that story could also be a Q&A or a community diary entry.