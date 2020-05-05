On the occasion of 2020 World Press Freedom Day, Al Jazeera Center for Public Liberties and Human Rights and Al Jazeera Mubasher organize an online seminar on media freedom and the safety of journalists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar will assess the central role of the media and journalists during emergencies. It will examine the requirements for the protection, both physical and psychological integrity of journalists while covering the social and economic implications of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also examine the impact this has on ensuring that international and regional standards on freedom of expression, which also guarantee the right to criticism, are respected as the cornerstone of human rights.

Speakers:

Guy Berger, Director, Division of Freedom of Expression and Media Development, UNESCO

Barbara Trionfi, Executive Director, International Press Institute (IPI)

Rebecca Vincent, UK Bureau Director, Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Ernest Sagaga, Head, Human Rights and Safety, International Federation of Journalists (IFJ)

Moaid Allami, President, Iraqi Federation of Journalists

#WPFD Webinar: Media freedom and the safety of journalists during the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic - shared responsibilities and duties Date : Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Time : 20:00 (Doha time, GMT+3)

Language :English, with Arabic translation

Website : Discussion will be aired live on Al Jazeera Mubasher Channel and other AJ digital platforms

Contact: Hassan Elmogummer, Head of the Partnerships and Research, Aljazeera Center Public Liberties and Human Rights, AJMN : Hassan Elmogummer, Head of the Partnerships and Research, Aljazeera Center Public Liberties and Human Rights, AJMN tahahass@aljazeera.net

________________________________________

Al Jazeera Media Network is an IPI member.