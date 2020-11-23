IPI and KAS Media Africa to host an online conversation on how to make good journalism in Africa sustainable - and even profitable

Prominent journalists and editors from Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Namibia and South Africa to discuss business strategies and models for media sustainability in Africa.

Speakers:

Idris Akinbajo, Managing Editor, Premium Times, Nigeria

Gwen Lister, The Namibian, Namibia

Nigel Mugamu, Founder and Chief Storyteller, 263Chat, Zimbabwe

Christoph Plate, Director, Media Programme Sub-Sahara Africa, KAS, South Africa (moderator)

See their short bios below ⇓

IPI - KAS Webinar: Business Models for African Media Date/Time : Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12 noon CEST

Registration : Webinar will be held on Zoom. Please : Webinar will be held on Zoom. Please register here

Questions? Ask Milica Miletic, IPI Event Manager Ask Milica Miletic, IPI Event Manager mmiletic@ipi.media

Speaker bios

Idris Akinbajo

Managing Editor @ Premium Times, Nigeria

Gwen Lister

Founder & Editor @ The Namibian, Namibia

Nigel Mugamu

Nigel, an accountant in a former life is now a journalist by passion. Nigel, a self-confessed news junkie is passionate about travel, tech, current affairs, dialogue, wine and Manchester United.

In September 2012, Nigel established 263Chat. 263Chat is a Zimbabwean online publication focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue. Together with a team of fellow journalists, they publish the news every day on www.263chat.com.

Nigel holds a Bachelor of Financial Administration (Accounting) from Australia and an MBA from the Scotland, UK.