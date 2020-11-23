Prominent journalists and editors from Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Namibia and South Africa to discuss business strategies and models for media sustainability in Africa.
Speakers:
Idris Akinbajo, Managing Editor, Premium Times, Nigeria
Gwen Lister, The Namibian, Namibia
Nigel Mugamu, Founder and Chief Storyteller, 263Chat, Zimbabwe
Christoph Plate, Director, Media Programme Sub-Sahara Africa, KAS, South Africa (moderator)
See their short bios below ⇓
Speaker bios
Idris Akinbajo is the Managing Editor at Premium Times, Nigeria’s leading investigative online newspaper. He is a multiple award-winning investigative journalist and his awards include Nigeria’s Investigative Journalist of the Year twice. A Masters degree holder from the University of Amsterdam, Idris supervises the day to day newsroom operations at Premium Times, headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria.
Gwen Lister is a Namibian journalist, publisher, apartheid opponent and press freedom activist. She founded The Namibian in 1985 at the height of colonial rule, making her the first woman newspaper editor in southern Africa. Lister was jailed twice and won several international awards for her work. Among others, she was named a World Press Freedom Hero by the International Press Institute (IPI) and received an international press freedom award from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and a Courage in Journalism award from the International Womens Media Foundation (IWMF), among others. She is a founder member of the International Consortium of International Journalists (ICIJ) and currently heads the Namibia Media Trust which owns The Namibian.
Nigel, an accountant in a former life is now a journalist by passion. Nigel, a self-confessed news junkie is passionate about travel, tech, current affairs, dialogue, wine and Manchester United.
In September 2012, Nigel established 263Chat. 263Chat is a Zimbabwean online publication focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue. Together with a team of fellow journalists, they publish the news every day on www.263chat.com.
Nigel holds a Bachelor of Financial Administration (Accounting) from Australia and an MBA from the Scotland, UK.