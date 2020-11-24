IPI to co-host the Austrian premiere of the documentary about Rappler's team standing up to Duterte

Synopsys

‘It’s going to be bloody’, Rodrigo Duterte assured journalist Maria Ressa in an interview in 2015. A few years later, the Philippine President had tens of thousands executed and turned the country into a dictatorship. Together with journalists from the independent news platform Rappler, Maria Ressa continues to stand up against the regime in the fight for press freedom and justice.

“We Hold the Line” looks at a corrupt and violent system, where threats are a constant companion, from various angles and perspectives. This thriller-like documentary brings the frightening attacks on the press to the forefront. Disturbing, often disgusting brutality of the depicted crimes brilliantly contrast the uncompromising dedication and courage of the Rappler team.

Documentary will be screened online, on December 13, the closing day of the 13th edition of this human world – International Human Rights Film Festival and the first online edition of this festival.

IPI is partnering with This Human World (THW) film festival for the sixth consecutive year.

About IPI’s campaign #HoldtheLine

IPI Board member Maria Ressa, founder and editor of the award-winning news site Rappler, faces at least eight active criminal and administrative cases, which include tax cases, alleged violations of foreign ownership rules, and libel cases – all designed to harass Ressa and stop Rappler’s work. IPI is calling on Philippine authorities to drop all cases.

She and Rappler, the recipient of 2018 IPI-IMS Free Media Pioneer Award, have displayed great courage in defending press freedom and continuing to deliver quality news in the public interest.