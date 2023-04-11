The IPI global network condemns the recent online threats against Venezuelan journalist Ronna Rísquez, and calls on the Venezuelan authorities to carry out a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into these threats and to ensure Rísquez and her family are protected.

Rísquez is an investigative journalist who has over 20 years of experience covering violence, organized crime and human rights, and served as a research director for the digital outlet Runrunes.

Three years ago, she began her research for her book El Tren de Aragua, which is the name of the country’s largest criminal organization, headquartered in Tocorón prison, Aragua state, in north-central Venezuela. In the last few years, the organization’s activities and operations expanded to other countries, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Panama. Their activities include human trafficking as well as drug trafficking in Venezuela and beyond.

On January 29, Rísquez was invited to the Hay Festival de Cartagena, Colombia, where she spoke about the book.

Two days later, she and eight of her relatives received anonymous threats on Instagram. She filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office in Caracas on February 7, but has not received any response since then.

In an interview with IPI, Rísquez said that it is uncommon for her to receive threats even when reporting on organized crime in Venezuela. “I had never received threats of this kind and I have been writing about organized crime for many years”, Rísquez said. More than a month since filing the complaint, the authorities in Venezuela have yet to contact her about the case, she said.

“The Venezuelan authorities must take action to investigate the threats against Ronna Rísquez and her family,” IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “Verbal and online threats against journalists carry a real risk of spilling over into physical violence, in addition to the psychological harm and possible chilling effect these threats can already cause. All attacks against journalists must be investigated immediately and thoroughly, and authorities must ensure that journalists are able to carry out their work freely and without fear of harassment or intimidation.”