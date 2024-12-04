The IPI global network today calls on the Ukrainian parliament to reject draft legislation that would introduce eight-year prison sentences for the publication of “confidential information” from public databases during wartime. Leading Ukrainian media associations have criticized the law, arguing that it could be used to intimidate investigative journalists and anti-corruption activists.

According to the draft text prepared by one of the commissions of the Ukrainian parliament, the bill does not foresee any exceptions for cases in which publishing such information lies in public interest. This directly jeopardizes the work of Ukrainian journalists and anti-corruption activists, who commonly use information found in public databases to uncover corruption and other irregularities committed by high-ranking Ukrainian officials.

We welcome the fact that the Ukrainian parliament voted on Wednesday to reject the bill in its current reading, however we urge the parliamentary commission in charge of this bill to remove provisions that would harm the work of investigative journalists.

“While we recognize heightened national security needs during wartime, this cannot justify imposing a blanket ban on the publication of information contained in public databases”, IPI Interim Executive Director Scott Griffen said. “On the contrary, such a ban – with no exception for information in the public interest – would seriously harm the activities of investigative journalists, whose work is essential for Ukrainian democracy. We call on the Ukrainian parliament to fully withdraw this bill or overhaul it to include strong protections for journalists and others working in the public interest.”

Over the past year, investigative journalists in Ukraine have raised alarm about what they say is an increasingly hostile working environment: in January, journalist Yuri Nikolov was harassed by unknown men at his apartment in Kyiv, while the team of investigative outlet Bihus.Info discovered that they had been under large-scale video surveillance for months. A subsequent investigation by the Bihus.Info team found that the video surveillance was likely organized by officials from Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU).

Additionally, in April, investigative journalist Yevhen Shulhat was intimidated by military authorities, who attempted to hand him a military summons in apparent retaliation for an investigation he had recently published.