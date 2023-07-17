The IPI global network is alarmed by growing attacks on journalists in Uganda this year and calls on Ugandan authorities to take appropriate measures to safeguard press freedom and protect the safety of journalists. Journalists must be able to operate freely and report on matters of public interest without fear of retaliation or interference by authorities.

At least 14 journalists have been assaulted since January 2023 while performing journalistic duties, according to IPI monitoring data. These attacks have come at the hands of security and law enforcement officers, representatives and supporters of political parties, and members of the public.

“We are concerned about the recent increase in attacks on journalists in Uganda and urge authorities to take action to investigate these attacks and to prosecute those responsible”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “The state has an obligation to ensure all journalists can report freely and safely and without fear of physical attacks or other forms of retaliation. Impunity for crimes against journalists too often leads to increased violence against the press”.

Most recently, on July 3, two journalists, Gerald Niyirinda and Dickens Twinomujuni from the Voice of Muhabura, were assaulted by a manager of a private-public transport company in the Kisoro district in the western region of Uganda. The journalists were reporting on demonstrations led by passengers who were abandoned halfway on their bus ride.

On June 30, Benson Mukisa, a freelance journalist and documentary filmmaker, was arrested by a local pastor’s security team for allegedly flying a drone over a religious ceremony “on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack”. His phone was confiscated and the security team requested his password in an attempt to delete the footage he had shot. The security team claimed that flying a drone without prior authorization threatened people’s security.

While reporting on the June 14 by-elections and the distribution of voting materials in the Bukedea District Local Council, in the eastern region of Uganda, four journalists were assaulted by security forces and unknown individuals. According to the Human Rights Network for Journalists (HRNJ), Eddy Enuru a correspondent for NBS TV, George Muron, a correspondent for Daily Monitor, a reporter (name withheld) at Mama Bukedea FM, and John Bosco Ojojo of Continental FM, were attacked and had their equipment confiscated by local officers.

On April 12, Nation Media Group journalist David Awori was seriously injured by soldiers of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force in the town of Busia. According to Awori, the soldiers also confiscated his phone, camera and bag. The incident occurred as Awori was reporting on a confrontation between security officials and suspected smugglers whose goods were impounded at Busia taxi park.

On April 11, journalists Isano Francis and Thomas Kitimbo of Next Media, a privately owned media house based in Kampala, the capital city of Uganda, were assaulted and pepper sprayed by a law enforcement officer of the Uganda Police Force (UPF). The duo were reporting on demonstrations by intern medical doctors. Following his attack on the journalists, the officer was suspended from the UPF.

On March 5, police arrested and detained Andrew Arinaitwe of New Vision while he was reporting at a boarding school in the central district of Wakiso on allegations of sexual abuse. He was released on March 14.

On January 3, four journalists, Scovin Iceta of Daily Monitor and NTV, Ronald Debo of TBS FM, and Stephen Onzimai and Mustafa Safi of Voice of Madi FM, were arrested when they went to the police station to follow up on the arrest of Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, a former Member of Parliament for Obongi County.

In addition to these recent attacks on journalists, Uganda made global headlines in March for adopting a harsh new anti-LQBTQ law, which stipulates the death penalty for “serial offenders”. The legislation includes a 20-year sentence for “promoting” homosexuality, which could be deployed to censor and punish journalists and human rights advocates who work to report on or defend and protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Uganda.