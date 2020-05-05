On the occasion of the recently commemorated World Press Freedom Day, Al Jazeera Arabic Channel is hosting a discussion on the role of the media during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Guests on the live TV talk show “Without Frontiers” – Barbara Trionfi, IPI Executive Director and Moez Chakchouk, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information at UNESCO, will discuss some of the latest cases of press freedom violations, strategies for limiting the spread of misinformation and hate speech, as well as risks of limiting media freedom during the ongoing public health crisis.

#TV Discussion on Al Jazeera Arabic Channel Date : Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time : 21:05 CEST

Language : Arabic, with English translation

Website : www.aljazeera.net or watch Al Jazeera Arabic Live Stream on YouTube

Contact: frontiers@aljazeera.net

________________________________________

Al Jazeera Media Network is an institutional IPI member.