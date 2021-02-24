IPI is launching the findings of the study on digital capacity, impact, and needs of independent journalism in Turkey

On March 3, 2021, at 15:00 pm (CET), the International Press Institute (IPI) will launch the new IPI Turkey Digital Media Report: ‘The New Mainstream’ is Rising (And It Seeks Support).

The report contains the findings of an extensive study on digital capacity, impact and needs of independent journalism in Turkey. The study was conducted by IPI Turkey National Committee Vice Chair Emre Kızılkaya and associate researcher Burak Ütücü.

The launch event for the report will be held in English on Zoom platform and broadcast online on YouTube.

As 2020 closed, dozens of journalists remain in Turkey’s jails, with hundreds are on trial with baseless indictments that demand heavy imprisonment and hefty fines. Authorities cut the ad revenues and issue millions of liras in financial penalties targeting newspapers and broadcasters over their critical reporting. Dozens of outlets have been shut down either by their intimidated owners or directly through government decrees. Even as thousands of news websites and articles remain blocked by authorities who increasingly seek to exert control over the internet, most recently with the passage of the new Social Media Law in October 2020, the digital domain remains the primary refuge of independent journalism.

But how does independent media perform on the internet and how does it compare to the reach of pro-gorvernment media? Do Turkey’s independent media have the tools and skills necessary to flourish in the digital space? What barriers are there to independent media and how do the policies of the gatekeepeers of the internet such Google, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter effect the viability and potential of the digital news producers?

Event will be held in English. Participants will be invited to ask questions.

Speakers:

Emre Kızılkaya, IPI Turkey National Committee Vice Chair, Senior Researcher

Burak Ütücü, Associate Researcher

Scott Griffen, IPI Deputy Director (Moderator)

Funded by the European Union