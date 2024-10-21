The International Press Institute (IPI), together with 65 undersigned press freedom and freedom of expression groups, media outlets and civil society organizations, condemns the official revocation of the terrestrial broadcasting license of independent radio station Açık Radyo by Turkey’s broadcast regulator RTÜK (Radio and Television Supreme Council). This action marks a severe blow to independent radio broadcasting in Turkey, silencing a platform known for promoting diverse, critical voices and addressing issues of profound public interest.

Açık Radyo, an independent and non-profit media organization founded in 1995, has long been a vital source of free expression in Turkey. Over the past three decades, it has provided an indispensable space for debates on crucial topics ranging from war and peace, environmental and climate struggles to public health, gender equality, and multiculturalism. The decision to revoke its license threatens not only the future of this essential platform but also the broader landscape of independent media in Turkey.

We call on Turkish authorities to fulfill their obligations to protect freedom of the press and expression in line with the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey and the European Convention on Human Rights. We urge the immediate reinstatement of Açık Radyo’s broadcasting license, ensuring that media outlets in Turkey can operate and enable discussion on matters of public interest without fear of reprisal.

Request for “stay of execution” rejected

On July 10, the Ankara 21st Administrative Court had decided to suspend the execution of the case in question until a new decision is made, stating that suspension of the program broadcast could cause irreparable damage. RTÜK then objected to this decision of the court. On August 9, the Ankara 10th Regional Administrative Court rejected RTÜK’s objection because there was no violation of the law in the given decision.

However, the Ankara 21st Administrative Court, with a new decision, this time ruled to “reject the request for stay of execution”. Açık Radyo will object to this decision within the legal framework.

Decision to revoke the license

Turkey’s broadcast regulator had penalized Açık Radyo in May following the statements of a guest who participated in the April 24 broadcast of the program called Açık Gazete, saying, “(…) the 109th anniversary of the deportations and massacres, referred to as genocide, that occurred on Ottoman soil. The Armenian genocide commemoration was banned again this year, as you know.” RTÜK had imposed an administrative fine and a five-day broadcast suspension penalty on the channel under Article 8 of the Radio and Television Broadcasting Law No 6112 for allegedly “inciting the public to hatred and hostility or creating feelings of hatred in society.” Açık Radyo had paid the fine but continued broadcasting.

After evaluating that the conditions specified in the sanction had been violated, RTÜK then decided to revoke Açık Radyo’s broadcasting license in July. However, this decision was not communicated to Açık Radyo at the time due to the ruling for stay of execution. Following the rejection of request for stay of execution in the meantime, the decision to revoke the terrestrial broadcasting license was only notified on October 11. As per the decision, the station’s terrestrial broadcasting was shut down on October 16 at 13:00.

Açık Radyo, an independent and non-profit media organization launched in 1995, invitedall its listeners, professional organizations, and the international public to support them against this decision.

Censorship of independent media and threat to freedom of information

The decision by Turkey’s broadcast regulator to revoke Açık Radyo’s license has significant implications for media freedom and public access to information. A terrestrial broadcasting license allows a station to transmit audio content via radio waves. With this decision, Açık Radyo will no longer be able to broadcast on the 95.0 FM frequency. This action effectively limits the station’s ability to reach its audience through traditional radio channels, restricting the public’s access to diverse viewpoints and information.

The revocation of Açık Radyo‘s terrestrial broadcasting license, as the station approaches its 30th anniversary in November 2024, represents a serious escalation in Turkey’s efforts to suppress independent media and is in direct violation of the exercise of the right to freedom of expression as protected under Turkey’s Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights. The station’s closure would deprive the society in Turkey of a unique, independent voice committed to pluralism.

As undersigned press freedom and freedom of expression groups, media outlets and civil society organizations, we call on RTÜK to uphold its mandate to protect media pluralism and freedom of expression, immediately reverse its decision to revoke Açık Radyo’s broadcasting license and to cease its censorship of critical and independent outlets like Açık Radyo.

Signed

This statement was produced by IPI as part of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), a Europe-wide mechanism which tracks, monitors and responds to violations of press and media freedom in EU Member States and candidate countries, funded by the European Commission.