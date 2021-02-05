The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, today condemned the deliberate targeting of and attacks against the journalists covering the mass demonstrations in Kadıköy, Istanbul on February 2, by the police.

On February 2, several journalists covering the demonstration in Kadıköy in support of detained Boğaziçi University students were targeted and attacked with tear gas and rubber bullets by riot police. Freelance journalist Elif Akgül was harassed by police, who attempted to detain her while covering the protests. It was also reported that Halk TV reporters Erdinç Yılmaz and Murat Erkmen were injured amidst police interventions against the protestors. Erkmen was hit by rubber bullets on his leg. Kazım Kızıl, a freelance journalist and documentary filmmaker, tweeted that he was shot in the face with a rubber bullet. Murat Bay, a reporter for Sendika.org, was also punched by a police officer while recording injuries to protesters. Several other journalists suffered from direct exposure to police tear gas.