Authorities must take all measures to ensure safety of journalists and hold all responsible to account

The undersigned media freedom, freedom of expression and human rights organizations strongly condemn the appalling attack on journalist Sinan Aygül that took place in Tatvan, a city in eastern Turkey, on June 17. Two people were arrested the following day charged with ‘intentional injury with a weapon’.

While we welcome the swift arrests, we call upon the authorities to thoroughly investigate this crime and ensure that all those responsible, including others who may have been behind the attack, are held fully accountable.

On June 17, Aygül, who is also the chairperson of the Bitlis Association of Journalists, wrote on Twitter that security guards employed by the mayor of Tatvan, Mehmet Emin Geylani, physically attacked him in the middle of the street. He said the security personnel arrived in a municipality-owned vehicle and were carrying firearms. As the assailants assaulted Aygül, they issued a death threat, warning him against reporting information about the mayor. Aygül was hospitalized as a result of his injuries.

Two days before the assault, in a Twitter post, Aygül had raised allegations of irregularities in the public tender for property sales involving the Tatvan Municipality and its mayor, and called for its cancellation.

Aygül has been targeted many times for his critical reporting, subjected to death threats and legal harassment. To date, 137 criminal investigations have been launched against him in connection with his journalism. On January 19, 2023, Aygül was detained on accusations of insulting Vahit Kiler, a member of parliament from the ruling AKP, for reporting on corruption allegations involving Kiler. Aygül was released the next day after an initial interrogation.

In February 2023, he was the first journalist to be sentenced under Turkey’s new “disinformation law” passed by the Turkish parliament last October. The court sentenced him to 10 months in prison, a verdict which Aygül is now appealing to the Supreme Court after his initial appeal was turned down by a regional Court of Appeal.

We stand in solidarity with Aygül and all other journalists who face threats and attacksfor their reporting. The authorities must ensure that journalists are able to do their jobs freely and safely, and that the perpetrators, including others who may have been behind the attack, are brought to justice.

IPI submitted an alert on the Council of Europe Safety of Journalists Platform on this incident.

