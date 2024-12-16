The challenge: Skepticism on Labs/Accelerators

From funders to media organizations, “innovation” has been a sort of buzzword recently. Our team at IPI’s Media Innovation has also done our deal of figuring it out.

The word “innovation” has disappeared from many titles – it got detached from impact and money and has gained a connotation of “playing around” or a pretext for established media to say they’re fresh and trendy.

During the Media Labs Days panel on “What makes for the most efficient innovation process?” with Florian Stambula, Anita Zielina, Alexandra Folwarski, and Noora Alanne, the speakers questioned if innovation how do we make the change instilled in labs/accelerators actually last? What does it take from the part of the organizer and participant? While the money per se does not necessarily drive innovation, what makes a real difference?

The solution: Redesigning the process

In many accelerators, the journalists’ daily work comes in conflict with the accelerators’ processes. The speakers suggest, that for the effect of an accelerator/lab to last, media organizations need: 🔹a dedicated product and/or business person devoted to the project;

🔹this person should have the agency to implement changes;

🔹additional R&D budget allocated beyond the accelerator.

On the level of funders and grants, there is a need for increased connectivity. The solutions to these challenges lie in “radical collaboration”, says Anita Zielina, CEO of Better Leaders. For labs and innovation units to be able to jointly build the foundation for a new media ecosystem Anita Zielina outlined four elements needed in the industry: