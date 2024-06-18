Grow your media and receive up to €20k in funding with Transition Accelerator - applications open for European digital and legacy media.

In this week’s newsletter, we are thrilled to share the launch of Transition Accelerator 2024! The second edition of our flagship program is here to support news media organizations to develop innovative, market-specific solutions that tackle challenges like digital transformation, changing user needs and sustainable revenue streams.

The Basics

IPI’s Transition Accelerator is an eight-month programme for established European digital or legacy media outlets. The programme will offer each participant funding of up to €20,000, personalized advisory services, tools and guidance to identify market needs, discover new opportunities and build sustainable solutions to enable continued digital transformation.

Why Apply?

Get an opportunity to innovate and adapt to the evolving landscape of journalism.

Get financial support for your digital transformation project. Your project can receive up to €20.000 with the possibility to cover any percentage of a project’s costs, up to 100 percent of the total.

Receive comprehensive one-on-one needs assessment by IPI’s in-house experts

Receive tailored expert support that will train, coach and guide grantees toward self-sustained resilience and successful implementation of your project

Flexibility is a key component of the programme, with open-ended criteria to accommodate the diverse needs of media outlets.

Last, but not least. One key benefit communicated repeatedly by the group was the connections among the cohort, which allowed them to build a community and share ideas with media in similar journeys.

Meet the cohort in person during a special 3-day, in-person bootcamp in Vienna!

Insights from the 2022 Transition Accelerator

The first edition of the Transition Accelerator took place in 2022 and included 15 news organizations, in 11 countries, totalling €240,000 in grants.

The format is based on IPI’s innovation and product development practice, which is designed to help your media achieve measurable benefits such as increasing video, newsletter and paying subscribers, delivery of new products, as well as long-lasting content and funding partnerships.

Spanish fact-checking organization Maldita, for instance, learned that they needed a seamless platform to deliver timely content to their community, while Hromadske Radio used text-to-speech technology to create low-effort audio products.

Applications will go through

August 18, 2024 , 23:59 CEST.

Need more info?

