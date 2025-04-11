People gather at a camp for people displaced due to fighting in Sinja town of Sennar State, established at Al-Huri, Gedaref city, eastern Sudan, 24 July 2024. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) figures, 10,594,576 individuals are internally displaced in Sudan, including 7,794,480 individuals displaced since the outbreak of armed conflict between the SAF and RSF on 15 April 2023. EPA-EFE/STR

The IPI global network condemns the recent killing of three journalists and a driver from the Sudanese Television Network and calls for a swift, independent investigation into this incident.

According to media reports, on March 21, a vehicle with a media crew from the Sudanese Television Network was struck by a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drone. The attack killed journalist Farouk al-Zahir, producer and director; Magdy Abdel Rahman, camera operator; Ibrahim Mudawi, the editor and director; and the crew’s driver, Wajeh Jaafar.

The incident occurred while the journalists were covering the takeover of the Khartoum capital city and the presidential palace by the Sudan Armed Force (SAF). Since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023, the capital city has been under the control of RSF.

‘’We strongly condemn the killing of journalists Farouk al-Zahir, Magdy Abdel Rahman, and Magdy Abdel Rahman, and their driver, Wajeh Jaafar, and extend our deepest condolences to their colleagues and families”, said Scott Griffen, IPI Executive Director. Under international humanitarian law, all parties to conflict are prohibited from intentionally targeting journalists, as civilians. We call for an immediate and thorough investigation to determine if this news crew was intentionally targeted, which would constitute a war crime.”

Nearly two years into the war, the press freedom situation in Sudan has worsened due to the conflict, with numerous incidents of physical attacks, arbitrary arrests, and the forced disappearance of journalists. All parties involved in the conflict must be held accountable for killing journalists, attacking press freedom and violating international humanitarian laws that protect journalists.

These recent incidents involving the killings of journalists are part of a broader pattern of attacks carried out by both warring factions, the SAF and RSF, against journalists and media professionals who remain in the country to cover the war and provide information about the conflict.

Recently, IPI submitted a report in response to a call for input from the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) Hybrid Joint Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) and the AU Department of Peace, Security and Political Affairs (DPAPS) on human rights violations in Sudan. This report details various incidents of press freedom threats and violations documented by IPI since the start of the conflict in April 2023, which include the killings of at least 12 journalists, physical assault, destruction of media infrastructure, and network shutdowns.