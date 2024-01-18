2024 will see more than 50 elections around the world. How can newsrooms find ways to report on them that resonate?

We are proud to announce that we are collaborating with Report for the World to launch an innovation and revenue roadmap. It will include tips and guidance based on our research and case studies; we’ll share more details in The Outlook soon.

Today we are looking at how news organizations in Indonesia and El Salvador are tailoring their reporting to their audiences ahead of major elections.

The challenge: Showing communities how politics affects their day-to-day lives

Jabar News covers hyperlocal news in the West Java province of Indonesia, focusing on rural areas. During IPI’s Local News Accelerator, they carried out surveys and focus groups with members of their target audience to understand their attitudes towards politics.

The results: “Many rural residents, especially the younger generation, were apathetic towards politics and the election process. They thought that elections only involved going to the polling station, voting, and then it was over.”

However, their research also showed that the same audience wanted more news about social and political issues. The challenge was to find a way to engage them in the topic and link it to audience members’ everyday lives and concerns.

The Jabar News team during an editorial meeting. Photo courtesy of Jabar News

The solution: Innovate your commissioning process

Through IPI’s Local News Accelerator, the Jabar News team were trained in how to design their content around audience needs. This means that instead of only identifying stories by topic (eg. elections) they focus on defining stories based on their angle and the intended impact on the audience. One way to do this is to use a variation of a ‘user needs model for news‘, which differentiates between:

Fact-driven stories that help the audience know something

something Context-driven stories that help the audience understand something

something Emotions-driven stories that make the audience feel something

something Action-driven stories that spur the audience to do something

Generally, newsrooms will want to use a combination of the above content types, but if you review the coverage you’re currently producing, you may find some of these formats are under-represented. The Jabar News team wanted to challenge their audience’s perception of politics as removed from their daily lives, and they quickly saw when they included more explanatory, context-driven content about elections, these stories performed much better with their audience. Feminist El Salvadorian newsroom Alharaca is another team that has found success with educational takes on politics, as they explained in detail during IPI’s virtual newsroom visit. This includes a video series ‘La economía es en femenino’ (The economy is feminine), which features two economists who explain current economic topics to the audience. One recent video covers the issue of inflation, its causes, and measures that governments can take to counteract it – taking an issue that the audience can directly relate to in their own lives, and linking it back to the wider context. These seemingly small tweaks in how to frame a news topic can make a significant difference to how the audience responds, with explanatory content boosting engagement and reach for both media.

News from IPI’s Media Sustainability Team

In case you missed it: Catch up on the highlights of IPI’s media innovation work in 2023. A total of 37 media organizations representing 25 countries took part in IPI’s three innovation programmes, and we can’t wait to see how things progress in 2024!

IPI has also launched the latest round of the IJ4EU programme, supporting cross-border investigations on public interest issues. There will be grants of up to €50,000 available for newsrooms and €20,000 for freelancers , with the first call opening on 1 February.

Funding opportunities for media