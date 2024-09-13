Taking your media from product to profit with the fourth installment of the Revenue Roadmap series

The Challenge: taking your media from product to profit

When you have a product that meets demand and is starting to get some traction for your organization, the next step is to turn your attention to the business. How will your product influence your bottom line or your profit margin? This could be revenue, but it could also be audience engagement, increased visibility, or anything else that you believe will positively influence your business.

From content-based strategies to service offerings, media organizations should experiment with new revenue ideas to address their needs, monetize their expertise and create sustainable growth. Here we can start by demystifying some classical business subjects like strategy or technology.

The Solution: ask the right questions

Think first of your market conditions and your organization’s capabilities when pursuing new revenue streams. If you lack the necessary infrastructure, launching a new initiative might be challenging at that moment. However, building on existing successes, like expanding paid newsletters, can be a smart move.

The Revenue Roadmap guide offers 5 income-generating buckets of products and services to get you started:

Ad-based strategies: Leverage your audience reach for ad revenue.

Leverage your audience reach for ad revenue. Content-based: Capitalize on your unique content offerings.

Capitalize on your unique content offerings. Service-based: Offer services that harness your organization’s strengths.

Offer services that harness your organization’s strengths. Donation-based: Transform donations into profitable products.

Transform donations into profitable products. Financial/legal restructure: Optimize your company’s structure for increased cash flow.

Take the content-based approach by offering membership programmes. Membership programmes are typically where the audience helps to financially support a news organization and represent a way in which media organizations can receive regular and predictable donations from readers and users. The key here is that paying for a membership is typically considered by the person as less transactional and more emotional and personal than paying for a subscription.

Musikilu Mojeed, the editor-in-chief of Nigeria’s Premium Times, an investigative, multiple award-winning newspaper, pointed out how exploring membership and experimenting with revenue diversification was what ultimately helped the organization keep their journalism accessible to the wider public (IPI 2024 MIF panel).

“We believe that the economic status should not limit people from accessing good journalistic products and content, so we decided that we are not going to put our content behind a paywall”.

The organization has been experimenting with book publishing, ads, publishing of special publications, training and reader revenue models, like membership. In 2019 their team had just started developing a reader-revenue model and “failed spectacularly”.

“For it to be successful you need to understand our audience… make them part of the operation and bring them in to provide feedback.”

Nigerian diaspora living abroad . Through surveys, Premium Times saw that the diaspora possessed higher economic power and remained very passionate about supporting media in Nigeria. This audience showed the potential to become the first patrons of the media through their “PT” Membership Club. In the second attempt at reader-revenue, Premium Times went back to audience listening and mapping, conducting a pre-membership survey to shape their offering. The solution came through approaching the. Through surveys, Premium Times saw that the diaspora possessed higher economic power and remained very passionate about supporting media in Nigeria. This audience showed the potential to become the first patrons of the media through their

Explore all 5 buckets with 25 ways to earn income in Phase 5 of Revenue Roadmap. Remember that this list is not the limit! This guidebook is an evolving tool to get your team to ideate. Don’t stop here.

