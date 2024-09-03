We received 77 applications from European digital and legacy media organizations to take part in IPI’s flagship innovation programme

IPI’s call for applications to the 2024 Transition Accelerator is now closed. We thank everyone who took the time to apply. We have enjoyed learning about your organizations’ work and the application project ideas. IPI Media Innovation team cannot wait to kick off the Transition Accelerator this October!

In the second iteration of our flagship programme, we were honoured to learn about a wide range of project ideas, aiming to tackle challenges around developing and launching new digital products, introducing AI in the newsrooms and audience management, as well as facilitating the online and offline spaces for community-building.

We received 77 applications from media organizations in 26 countries, namely: Ireland, Latvia, Türkiye, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Ukraine, France, Montenegro, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Kosovo, Romania, Bulgaria, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Austria and Moldova.

What’s next?

In the next stage, the Transition Accelerator jury will carefully review each submission and select up to 18 projects to participate in the programme. All applicants will be informed of the results by the middle of September. A public announcement of successful newsrooms will be made at a later date.

>>Learn more about the jury and hear from the chair, Dessi Damianova, the COO of Bellingcat.

The Transition Accelerator, led by IPI, is part of Media Innovation Europe, a project incorporating practical sustainability programmes for media at various stages of development. In its second iteration, the accelerator will follow an eight-month tailored curriculum designed to empower media outlets as they navigate the digital transition. Selected newsrooms will benefit from up to €20,000 in grants, along with training, individual coaching, and access to networking and funding opportunities to support their digital transformation. Participants will gain valuable tools and skills in product development and business models to reach new audiences and achieve long-term sustainability.

The format is based on IPI’s innovation and product development practice, refined in our 2022 Transition Accelerator, in which publishers from all over Europe achieved benefits such as doubling and tripling video, newsletter and paying subscribers, delivery of new products, as well as long-lasting content and funding partnerships.

>>Learn about previous Transition Accelerator participants and their success stories.

Stay up to date on the selection results and future programme announcements by signing up for our bi-weekly newsletter The Outlook!

Share your thoughts, reach out to the Media Innovation team and help us shape our media support programmes! Contact [email protected]