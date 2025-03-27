The International Press Institute (IPI) has joined 49 other organizations in calling on the European Commission to adopt an ambitious approach to the European Democracy Shield, the EU programme to protect democracy through combatting foreign interference and disinformation.

In 2024, the European Commission announced the European Democracy Shield, an EU-led initiative designed to defend democracy by addressing foreign interference, disinformation, and other threats to democratic processes.

The letter states that “a robust media sector working in the public interest is one of the strongest guarantees against the harmful effects of disinformation and polarisation.”

It points out the need to fix the financial crisis facing the sector and growing levels of media capture. It calls for an increase in support for media, and a commitment to redressing the economic model to ensure a sustainable media.

Read the full letter.