Sunil Tiwari, a journalist working for a Hindi newspaper Nai Duniya published from Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh province of India was shot dead by gunmen in Niwari district on 22 July. In May this year he had posted a video on social media saying that he feared for his life after exposing illegal activities. Police have registered a case of murder against seven people.
