October 10 marked one year since the killing of Sudanese journalist Halima Idriss Salim by elements of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), one of the warring parties in Sudan’s ongoing civil conflict. To date, at least 11 other journalists have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023, according to local press freedom groups.

The IPI global network demands justice for Salim and all other journalists killed in Sudan. We reiterate our call for a transparent and independent investigation into Salim’s killing.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan, the media and journalists have faced multiple forms of risks and dangers that pose threats to their safety. These include attacks on journalists both offline and online; arrest and detention; attacks and destruction of media infrastructures; and internet and communication blackouts. Many journalists have fled the country.

IPI calls on the international community to urgently exercise pressure on the warring parties in Sudan to protect the safety of journalists and allow them to cover this ongoing conflict, which has seen a rapid deterioration in humanitarian conditions as well as respect for media freedom.

Call for justice

Salim was working for the online news outlet Sudan Bukra before she was killed by elements of the RSF in the streets of Omdurman, northwest of Khartoum. According to reports, a vehicle identified as belonging to RSF ran over her and her friend as they were crossing the street. Given the volatile security context and lack of investigation, IPI has not been able to determine whether the incident was deliberate and whether Salim was targeted because of her work.

“In Sudan as elsewhere, journalists play an essential role in being the public’s eyes and ears in conflict situations, and they must be afforded the protection that they need while doing so. There must be a thorough investigation into the killing of Halima Salim, as well as all other attacks on journalists amid Sudan’s ongoing conflict”, IPI Africa Advocacy and Partnership Lead Nompilo Simanje said. “Those responsible for these attacks must be held responsible. International humanitarian law is very clear that journalists and media workers operating in areas of armed conflict must be treated and protected as civilians and allowed to perform their work without undue interference. Any targeted attacks on journalists would constitute a war crime.”

At least 12 journalists killed since the start of the conflict

IPI has documented several other killings of journalists in Sudan since the conflict broke out. The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate (SJS) told IPI it had recorded the killings of a total of 12 journalists in the conflict, including those documented by IPI. This includes cases of journalists suspected to have been targeted for their work, who were killed while on assignment, or who were killed by shelling as a consequence of the conflict.

SJS General Secretary Mohamed Abdelaziz told IPI via messenger app, “So far, this war has claimed the lives of 12 journalists, including two women. We will not stand idly by in the face of any targeting or assault on journalists. We will exert every effort to bring those responsible for the killing of journalists to justice.” He added: “We reaffirm our full commitment to protecting press freedom and defending the rights of journalists to perform their duties safely and without threat.”