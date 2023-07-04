Journalists in Somaliland must be free to do their work covering issues of public interest

The IPI global network condemns the continued arbitrary detention of journalists Bushra Ali Mohamed and Abdiqani Hussein Abokor in Somaliland and demands their unconditional and immediate release. Their arrest is a violation of press freedom and is a sign of the Somaliland authorities’ intolerance toward critical reporting.

Bushra and Abdiqani were arrested and detained on May 15 and June 27, respectively.

Bushra was arrested at the border town of Wajaale in the Gabiley region, located 58 km west of Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, and transferred to the central prison in Hargeisa. According to the local press defense group Somali Journalist Syndicate (SJS), security forces at the border reportedly tortured her before transferring her to police custody in Hargeisa.

‘’It is sad that Somaliland continues to hunt and imprison critical journalists. We condemn these latest arrests in the strongest terms possible including the judicial harassment against our colleague and call for their unconditional release’’, SJS President Mohamed Ibrahim told IPI.

Bushara, who also holds British citizenship, is known for her critical journalism and has been reporting on the state of governance in Somaliland. She appeared before court on June 20, and was charged on three counts. According to SJS, Bushara is accused of disclosing prohibited information, anti-national activity abroad, and publication of false information, respectively under articles 205, 212, and 328 of the Somali Penal Code.

Abdiqani Hussein Abokor, the deputy director of Horyaal TV, a privately owned media house, was arrested by security forces on June 27, 2023, after reporting on corruption related to the distribution of voting cards to the districts and the regions of Somaliland.

‘’Authorities in Somaliland must stop the unwarranted arrest, detention and legal harassment of journalists, who must be free to do their work covering issues of public interest”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “We condemn the ongoing detention of Bushra Ali Mohamed and Abdiqani Hussein Abokor and call on authorities to release them without delay. Additionally, Somaliland must review and revise legislation, including the Penal Code, that is detrimental to press freedom and that is not in line with international standards on freedom of expression.”